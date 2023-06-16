A nine-run first inning set the tone as Sidney baseball lost 16-2 to Lenox Wednesday, June 14, in a non-conference game played at Sidney.

The Tigers added three runs in both the third and fourth innings and another in the fifth with the game being called after five innings because of the run rule.

Sidney scored single runs in the first and third innings. Gabe Johnson walked in the first inning and came around to score on an error. Michael Hensley doubled with two outs in the third inning and scored on Kolt Payne’s single.

Hensley also singled in the first inning to finish with two hits. Taylor McFail also had a hit for the Cowboys as two Lenox pitchers combined to strike out four.

Seth Ettleman started the game on the mound for the Cowboys and was charged with 12 earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. Payne finished the last 2 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs. The two combined to strike out three.

The Cowboys fell to 3-9 on the season and make the trip to Griswold Friday for a Corner Conference game.