ESSEX — The Sidney Cowboys scored 12 runs off of five hits in the top of the second inning as part of a 17-1 win at Essex Friday, June 2.

The game was called after Sidney had added two more runs in the top of the third because of rain. Although the game was only in the third inning, the two head coaches agreed to call it an official contest.

Sidney pitcher Michael Hensley threw two hitless innings. Bradley Franks walked in the first inning for the Trojans and came around to score Essex’s run.

Kolt Payne and Elliott Ward had two hits each for the Cowboys. They both added three runs scored and two RBIs. Gabe Johnson scored three times and added an RBI. Nik Peters drove in two runs. Chace Wallace and Seth Ettleman added two runs each.

The Cowboys improved to 3-4 with the win, 3-1 in the Corner Conference. Essex fell to 0-3 overall and in conference play.

“I feel like the boys competed very well considering we had four varsity players gone,” Essex head coach Ray Liles said. “I think the first inning was our best inning of the year and Sidney hit the ball very well.”

Essex travels to Griswold Monday to start a four-game week, while Sidney is off until a Thursday trip to Bedford.