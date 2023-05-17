The Sidney baseball team managed just one hit and saw West Harrison score in each inning in a 15-0 win over the Cowboys Monday, May 15, the first day of baseball competition across the state.

Four straight walks after the first two outs were recorded in the first inning started a five-run opening frame for the Hawkeyes. West Harrison added another run in the second, five more in the third and then four in the fourth, ending the game with one out because of the 15-run rule.

Gabe Johnson, Seth Ettleman and Kolt Payne combined to give up the 15 runs on seven walks, four hit batsmen and 10 hits over the 3 1/3 innings. Johnson struck out three in two innings on the mound. Mason King led West Harrison with two hits, a triple and a double, two walks, three runs and three RBIs.

The Cowboys had at least one base runner in each of the first three innings against West Harrison pitcher Brady Melby.

Johnson and Ettleman both walked with one out in the first. Taylor McFail walked and Isaac Hutt was hit by a pitch in the second inning and then Johnson singled in the third frame after Michael Hensley was hit by a pitch. Melby retired the final six batters he faced and struck out 10 Cowboys over four innings.

Sidney’s game scheduled for Tuesday against Lenox has been postponed to June 14. Next for the Cowboys is another non-conference game Friday at Tri-Center.