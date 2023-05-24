The Sidney softball and baseball teams left Fremont-Mills Tuesday, May 23, with Corner Conference losses. The Knights won the baseball game 7-0 and the softball game 16-12.

The softball game was a wild one with the Cowgirls scoring multiple runs in four of seven innings and the Knights scoring five of the six times they came to bat. Sidney took a 5-3 lead in the second inning and extended its advantage to 7-3 in the third. Two more runs in the fourth gave the Cowgirls a 9-5 lead. Sidney didn’t score again until the seventh, however, and by the time that inning started the Knights led 16-9.

Fallon Sheldon led Sidney’s bats with four hits, including two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Gabi Jacobs added three hits and an RBI, while Sadie Thompson finished with two hits and an RBI. As a team, the Cowgirls managed 14 hits.

Jacobs took the loss in the circle, giving up eight hits and 10 walks over five innings. Aunika Hayes pitched one inning of relief.

The Sidney boys took a 7-0 loss. Stats and additional information from that game will be added here when available.

Next for the Cowgirls is a Thursday trip to Woodbine. Both teams host East Mills Friday.