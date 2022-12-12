Sidney basketball earns Corner sweep

The Sidney basketball teams earned a pair of Corner Conference wins Friday, Dec. 9, at Griswold.

The Cowboys earned a 73-37 win over the Tigers, while the Cowgirls won 39-17.

The Sidney boys had a big first half, running up 45 points to lead 45-14 going into the locker room.

Four of the five Cowboy starters scored in double figures as Sidney improved to 2-2 on the season.

Michael Hensley led the Cowboys with 18 points on 8-11 shooting from the field. Hensley added six rebounds. Braedon Godfread scored 16 points and also collected six rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Grant Whitehead put up 13 points to go with seven steals, five assists and four rebounds and Taylor McFail scored 11 points.

Nik Peters didn’t score in double figures for Sidney, but he did control double figure rebounds, finishing with 11, seven on the offensive end. He also scored six points.

Kellen Rose scored five points off the bench for the Cowboys while Hayden Thompson and Zavier Hyde scored two points each, with Hyde recording four rebounds.

The Sidney girls didn’t allow a single point in the second quarter and Griswold had just nine points to its name after three quarters.

Kaden Payne paced the Cowgirls with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Ava Osborn and Macey Graham added six points each, with Osborn also recording five steals and five rebounds and Graham controlling three rebounds.

Aunika Hayes, Avery Dowling and Lauren Inman contributed four points each for Sidney. Hayes also collected seven steals and five rebounds, while Dowling finished with four steals, four assists and four rebounds. Inman added three rebounds.

Lilly Peters added two points and three rebounds for the Cowgirls. Sadie Thompson and Emily Hutt collected three rebounds each as Sidney improved to 2-3 on the season.

Up next for both Sidney teams is a home date Tuesday against Fremont-Mills.