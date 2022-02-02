Sidney basketball earns home sweep of Essex

The Sidney basketball teams earned a Corner Conference sweep of Essex on senior night in Sidney Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The Cowboys rolled to an 81-21 win while the Cowgirls earned a 59-26 triumph.

In the boys game, Garett Phillips and Cole Jorgenson combined for nine 3-point makes as the Cowboys rolled to their fifth consecutive win.

Sidney led 22-8 after the first quarter, 43-8 at halftime and 58-15 after the third quarter. Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said his team’s defense was strong all evening.

“I thought our intensity was good throughout,” Larsen said. “We talked ‘don’t look at the scoreboard and just play’ and I thought we did that.”

Phillips ended up with 26 points and Jorgenson added 16 for Sidney.

RJ Rost chipped in eight points for the Cowboys, Braedon Godfread finished with seven and Jacob Hobbie and Jeryn Parmer finished with six each.

Matthew Benedict added five points for Sidney. Grant Whitehead added three and Taylor McFail and Conner Behrends scored two each. All 10 Cowboys who played scored.

Full Sidney stats will be added here when available.

The Cowboys improved to 12-5 on the season and 7-2 in conference play.

Jacob Robinette led the Trojan offense with six points while adding six rebounds. Qwintyn Vanatta and Tony Racine added five points each with Vanatta adding 12 rebounds and four blocks and Racine 10 rebounds and four assists.

Skylar Hall finished with four points and three rebounds for Essex and Preston Driskell scored one point and collected three rebounds. Dylan Barrett added six rebounds for the Trojans, who fell to 2-15 overall and 0-8 in the conference.

In the girls game, Chay Ward scored 23 points and Avery Dowling added 21 as the Cowgirls rolled to the win.

Makenna Laumann added five points for Sidney. Harley Spurlock and Sheridyn Oswald scored four points each and Emily Hutt and Kaden Payne finished with two.

Sidney improved to 12-6 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

Riley Jensen, Olivia Baker and Hailee Barrett all scored six points to lead the Trojanettes.

Brianne Johnson added four points while Brooke Burns and Emma Barrett both scored two.

Full stats for both teams will be added when available.

Essex fell to 3-14 on the season, 1-7 in the conference.

Both Sidney teams are at home against Southwest Valley Thursday while Essex is back at it Friday at East Mills.