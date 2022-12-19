Sidney basketball ends 2022 with sweep of Essex

The Sidney Cowboys and Cowgirls wrapped up the 2022 portion of the basketball season with a Corner Conference sweep of Essex Friday, Dec. 16, at Sidney High School.

The Cowgirls scored 28 first quarter points in a 63-25 win, while the Sidney boys got a big night from Braedon Godfread in an 86-58 victory.

Godfread scored 34 points and added 13 rebounds, six steals and three blocks as Sidney ended the calendar year at 3-4 and dropped Essex to 2-5.

Essex stayed close through the first half, with Sidney leading 31-23 at halftime, but the Cowboys went off for 36 points in the third quarter to blow the game open.

Michael Hensley also had a double-double for the Cowboys with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Grant Whitehead recorded 12 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists.

Nik Peters added six points and three rebounds for Sidney and Taylor McFail scored four points. Andreas Buttry, Hayden Thompson and Kellen Rose added three points each and Zavier Hyde scored two. Kolt Payne collected three rebounds.

Kaden Buick came off the bench to hit seven 3-pointers, to lead the Trojans with 21 points. He added four rebounds. Qwintyn Vanatta collected 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Tony Racine and Jacob Robinette scored six points each for the Trojans, with Racine adding nine rebounds and three assists and Robinette collecting six rebounds. Kaden Peeler finished with five points, seven assists and six rebounds. Isaiah Sholes scored Essex’s other two points, while also securing six rebounds. Caden Robinette finished with six rebounds.

While the Sidney boys didn’t take control of the game until the second half, the Sidney girls didn’t waste any time in securing a big lead, outscoring the Trojanettes 28-6 in the opening quarter. Sidney’s lead was 43-13 at halftime.

Ava Osborn led Sidney’s offense with 22 points. She also collected six steals and five rebounds. Avery Dowling was also in double figures with 16 points, six assists and three rebounds.

Kaden Payne ended the night with nine points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Cowgirls. Aunika Hayes led all athletes with 11 rebounds. She also scored six points and stole the ball four times. Emily Hutt added four points and seven assists. Gabi Jacobs, Macey Graham and Camdyn Hayes added two points each, with Graham securing seven rebounds.

Brooke Burns led the Trojanettes with 13 points, while adding three steals. Cindy Swain was next offensively for Essex with just four points. She added three rebounds. Mariska Kirchert, Olivia Baker, Tori Burns and Addy Resh all added two points. Baker finished with eight rebounds, Tori Burns had seven, Resh collected four and Swain three.

Sidney improved to 4-4 on the season, while Essex dropped to 2-4.

Both of the Essex and Sidney teams are off until January.