Sidney basketball opens Corner Tourney with home wins

The Sidney basketball teams rolled to home wins over Griswold Monday, Jan. 16, in their opening games of the Corner Conference Tournament.

The Cowboys won 73-38 behind Braedon Godfread’s 28 points and the Cowgirls earned a 60-19 win.

Both Sidney teams now need wins in their final pool play game to advance to the tournament championship game.

The Sidney girls opened up a 15-2 lead after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 32-11 at halftime and 49-13 after the third quarter.

Aunika Hayes just missed a double-double in leading the Cowgirls with 15 points and nine rebounds. Kaden Payne finished with 11 points and six rebounds and Emily Hutt contributed eight points, seven assists and four rebounds.

Ava Osborn added seven points and five rebounds for the Cowgirls and Avery Dowling contributed six points and nine rebounds.

Lauren Inman came off the bench to score five points and contribute three steals, while Macey Graham finished with four points and four rebounds for Sidney. Sadie Thompson and Gabi Jacobs added two points each.

The Cowgirls improved to 5-8 on the season and visit Stanton Wednesday, needing a win to play for the tournament title.

The Sidney boys needed a big third quarter to pull away from a Tiger team that hung right with them throughout the first half.

Sidney’s lead was just 11-10 after the first quarter and 27-23 at halftime, but Sidney outscored Griswold 28-8 in the third quarter to put the game away.

Godfread added 14 rebounds and four assists to his 28-point effort. Grant Whitehead contributed 14 points, five assists and three steals for Sidney and Nik Peters also produced a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Michael Hensley finished with eight points, six rebounds and three assists and Taylor McFail added four points, three assists and three rebounds.

Andreas Buttry scored three points, while Kolt Payne, Hayden Thompson and Kellen Rose all had two points with Payne contributing four rebounds.

The Cowboys improve to 5-7 and will continue tournament play Thursday at East Mills, needing a win to advance to the conference tournament final.