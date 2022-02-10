Sidney basketball swept at East Mills in Corner finale

The Sidney basketball teams dropped both ends of the final Corner Conference doubleheader of the season Tuesday, Feb 8, at East Mills.

The East Mills boys wrapped up a perfect run for the conference’s regular season title with a 58-51 win the Wolverine girls earned a 50-46 victory.

The loss ended a seven game winning streak for the Sidney boys, who trailed 15-9 after the first quarter, 26-20 at halftime and 38-28 going into the final period. The last eight minutes produced 43 total points.

Sidney’s Cole Jorgenson made four 3-pointers to lead the Cowboys with 18 points. He added five rebounds. Conner Behrends also reached double figures offensively with 11 points and seven boards.

Garett Phillips chipped in seven points for Sidney, Taylor McFail finished with six points and three rebounds and Grant Whitehead scored five points and three rebounds. Braedon Godfread added four points and nine rebounds and Matthew Benedict distributed three assists.

The Cowboys fell to 14-6 overall and finished tied for second in the conference at 7-3. They wrap up the regular season Friday at Falls City Sacred Heart, Nebraska.

Braden West led East Mills with 18 points as the Wolverines improved to 16-5 on the season, 10-0 in the conference.

Chay Ward and Kaden Payne paced the Sidney girls offensively, but Miah Urban’s 21 points led the Wolverines to the win.

Ward scored 14 points and Payne finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Cowgirls. Avery Dowling added nine points and three rebounds.

Emily Hutt and Aunika Hayes scored four points each for Sidney, with Hutt adding nine assists and Hayes eight rebounds. Harley Spurlock finished with two points and three rebounds.

The Cowgirls wrapped up the regular season at 13-8 overall and 6-4 in conference play, good for third place. East Mills improved to 17-4 on the season, 8-2 in the conference.

Regional play is next for the Sidney girls as Mount Ayr comes to town Thursday for a first round game in Class 1A Region 8.