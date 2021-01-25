Sidney boys basketball wins first Corner Tournament title in nine years

MALVERN – The Sidney Cowboys held East Mills leading scorer Mason Crouse eight points under his season average and limited the Wolverines to 29% shooting from the field in a 41-35 Cowboy win, earning the program its first Corner Conference Tournament championship since 2012.

“It’s a great feeling,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said. “I told the kids you never know if you’re going to get another opportunity. We have a lot of juniors, but I told them don’t take anything for granted. You have a chance to go out and get it done.”

The Cowboys did get it done. Matthew Benedict scored five straight points in a span of 19 seconds just past the midway point of the second quarter to give the Cowboys a lead they would never give back.

The Cowboy advantage was 21-16 at halftime. A Cole Jorgenson 3-pointer extended the lead to eight in the opening minute of the third quarter, but East Mills scored the next six and would never let Sidney pull away.

The Cowboys led 30-26 after three quarters and led by as many as seven early in the fourth quarter. A Jerett Jentzsch triple cut the Cowboy lead to four. Conner Behrends made a free throw for Sidney at the 5:34 mark and then another at the 3:38 mark after a Billy Ray basket, and Sidney led 36-32.