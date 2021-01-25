Sidney boys basketball wins first Corner Tournament title in nine years

MALVERN – The Sidney Cowboys held East Mills leading scorer Mason Crouse eight points under his season average and limited the Wolverines to 29% shooting from the field in a 41-35 Cowboy win, earning the program its first Corner Conference Tournament championship since 2012.
“It’s a great feeling,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said. “I told the kids you never know if you’re going to get another opportunity. We have a lot of juniors, but I told them don’t take anything for granted. You have a chance to go out and get it done.”
The Cowboys did get it done. Matthew Benedict scored five straight points in a span of 19 seconds just past the midway point of the second quarter to give the Cowboys a lead they would never give back.
The Cowboy advantage was 21-16 at halftime. A Cole Jorgenson 3-pointer extended the lead to eight in the opening minute of the third quarter, but East Mills scored the next six and would never let Sidney pull away.
The Cowboys led 30-26 after three quarters and led by as many as seven early in the fourth quarter. A Jerett Jentzsch triple cut the Cowboy lead to four. Conner Behrends made a free throw for Sidney at the 5:34 mark and then another at the 3:38 mark after a Billy Ray basket, and Sidney led 36-32.
Nobody scored again until Jorgenson made two shots at the line at the 1:16 mark. Crouse made his only second half field goal on a drive to the basket, and made the free throw that went with it after a Sidney foul, to bring East Mills within three with 55 seconds left. The Wolverines’ wouldn’t score again, although Sidney missed the front end of a 1-and-1 at the free throw line the next two times down the floor. Benedict made a free throw with 28 seconds left for a little breathing room and Garett Phillips added two more free throws with 11 seconds to play for the final margin.
Larsen hopes holding onto a lead in a game like this is a good learning experience for his team going forward.
“A lot of these kids haven’t played in a big game before,” Larsen said, “and I think we panicked a little bit. Our nerves took over on some of those free throws. With only one senior we hope to be in these situations later this year and we’re still playing for a regular season conference championship. There are a lot of big games in front of us and hopefully this will really help us down the road.”
Jorgenson led the Cowboys offensively with 13 points. He added five rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Behrends added 10 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead a rebounding effort that Larsen said was the perfect ending to his team’s great defensive performance.
“Leighton Whipple didn’t play the first time we played (East Mills) and he’s our best defensive player,” Larsen said. “He had Crouse and did a phenomenal job. We talk a lot that we have to rebound and we did that.”
Crouse’s 12 points led the Wolverines in just their second loss of the season.
Larsen said the Wolverine defense was outstanding as well and he knows it’s always going to be tough against head coach Kevin Schafer’s Wolverines.
“I always look forward to playing East Mills because of Coach Schafer,” Larsen said. “I have so much respect for him. They made it tough for Garett and Cole to get good looks. We forced some stuff, but got enough to get it done.”
Phillips, Whipple and Benedict scored six points each for the Cowboys. Whipple added five rebounds as the Cowboys improved to 8-4 on the season.
The two teams meet again Tuesday, Feb. 9, in Sidney.