The Sidney and Tri-Center baseball teams combined to score eight runs in the first inning, and although they had chances, Sidney didn’t score again in an 8-3 road loss to the Trojans Friday, May 19.

The first four Cowboys reached base to start the game. Michael Hensley walked, Gabe Johnson singled, and then Seth Ettleman and Nik Peters both walked. A wild pitch brought home another run and a Kolt Payne groundout gave Sidney a 3-0 lead.

Tri-Center responded with five runs in the home first, with five of the first six to face Hensley reaching base and scoring.

Tri-Center didn’t threaten in any of the next three innings, but added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth.

The Cowboys had opportunities offensively, but couldn’t score any more runs, leaving a runner on third base in the third, fourth and fifth frames.

Johnson led the Cowboys with two hits, while Hensley and Ettleman both reached base three times. Payne, Taylor McFail and Isaac Hutt all had hits for the Cowboys, who fell to 0-2 on the season.

The Cowboys play at home for the first time this season Monday against Red Oak.