Sidney captures Clarinda VB Tournament title, Fillies fourth

The Sidney Cowgirls won all five of their matches Saturday, Sept. 3, to capture the Clarinda Volleyball Tournament championship.

Sidney went 10-2 in sets played in a competitive six-team round-robin tournament that also saw Clarinda finish 3-2 on the day and Shenandoah 2-3. Maryville, Tri-Center and West Central Valley rounded out the competition.

One of Sidney’s set losses came against Shenandoah as the Cowgirls came up with a 21-11, 20-22, 15-11 victory.

Kaden Payne led Sidney’s offense with 11 kills, while Aunika Hayes added nine. Both hit above .300 in the match. Eve Brumbaugh added four winners and Avery Dowling finished with three to go with 22 assists. Addy Haning contributed two kills.

Emily Hutt paced Sidney’s defense with 12 digs. Hayes and Karlee Graham accumulated seven digs each, while Foster and Brumbaugh finished with six. Dowling contributed five and Haning, Payne and Fallon Sheldon finished with three each.

Ashlynn Hodges led Shenandoah’s offensive effort with eight kills, followed closely by Kate Lantz’s seven and six from Lynnae Green. Genevive Jones and Jenna Burdorf added two kills each. Aliyah Parker finished with 13 assists and Peyton Athen added nine.

Five different Fillies had two blocks, while Hodges and Macey Finlay led the back row with 13 and 11 digs, respectively. Parker and Athen finished with four digs each, while four of their teammates had two each.

Sidney had little trouble with Clarinda when those two matched up with the Cowgirls winning 21-7 and 21-13.

Hayes led the Cowgirl offense with seven kills while Payne and Brumbaugh added five. Sheldon put away three winners and Dowling popped up 20 assists.

Brumbaugh and Hutt finished with nine digs each, just ahead of Dowling’s eight. Graham added six digs, Foster had four and Payne three. Sheldon and Hayes finished with two each.

Taylor Cole and Addy Wagoner led Clarinda’s offense with four kills each, while Emmy Allbaugh set up four assists. Ellie Cole and Avery Walter both finished with two assists.

Presley Jobe led the Clarinda back line with 14 digs, while Taylor Cole added 12. Madison McQueen finished with seven digs. Allbaugh had four, Ellie Cole three and Jerzee Knight two.

Clarinda and Shenandoah played a tight match with the Cardinals winning both sets 21-19 and 21-18.

Taylor Cole and Brooke Brown led the Clarinda attack with five kills each. Carsen Wellhausen and Knight added two winners. Allbaugh set up eight assists, with Ellie Cole adding five.

Jobe, Ellie Cole and Taylor Cole all had six digs to lead the Cardinals. McQueen added four and Allbaugh finished with three.

Lantz and Hodges led Shenandoah’s offensive effort in the match with six kills each. Caroline Rogers added three while Jones had two. Athen set up 10 assists and Parker had seven.

Sylvia Hennings led the Shenandoah back row with six digs. Finlay, Hodges and Lantz had four digs each and Parker, Green and Burdorf added three. Athen finished with two.

Clarinda’s other wins were a 2-1 victory over West Central Valley and 2-0 over Tri-Center.

Clarinda beat West Central Valley 21-8, 21-23 and 15-11.

Wagoner led the Cardinal offense with seven kills while Taylor Cole added six and Walter finished with five. Knight put away three winners. Ellie Cole led the team with 10 assists. Allbaugh added eight and Jobe had two.

Brown finished with six blocks on the match. Wellhausen added three, while Knight and Walter ended with two each. Taylor Cole paced the back row with 18 digs, while Jobe added 13. McQueen finished with eight digs. Walter and Knight had four each and Wagoner and Allbaugh had three. Brown and Ellie Cole finished with two digs each.

The Cardinals beat Tri-Center 21-9 and 21-11.

Taylor Cole paced the Clarinda offense with seven kills. Wagoner added five winners, while Knight and Brown both had four. Walter finished with two kills. Allbaugh ended with 12 assists; Ellie Cole had six.

Brown put up another three blocks and added two digs defensively. Taylor Cole led the back row with seven digs, while Jobe had six and Wagoner five. McQueen put up four digs, Aly Meier three and Allbaugh two.

The Cardinals also lost to Maryville 2-1. Game scores were 21-18, 15-21 and 15-9.

Brown had a nice match with seven kills and five blocks. Wagoner added four kills, while Knight and Taylor Cole had three and Walter two. Ellie Cole and Allbaugh finished with six assists each and Wellhausen set up two.

Wellhausen also had three blocks in the loss with Walter adding two to go with four digs. Taylor Cole finished with 10 digs. McQueen had four more and Allbaugh and Ellie Cole had three. Jobe and Knight rounded up two digs each.

In the five matches combined, the Cardinals served at 88% with Allbaugh putting away seven aces. Meier finished with four aces. Jobe and Taylor Cole had three each and Ellie Cole served two.

Clarinda finished the day with a 4-4 record on the season.

In Shenandoah’s other matches, the Fillies beat Tri-Center and West Central Valley by 2-0 scores while also losing 2-1 to Maryville.

Game scores in the Fillies win over Tri-Center were 21-12 and 21-19.

Jones, Hodges and Lantz had three kills each to lead the team with Rogers and Burdorf putting away two. Athen led the team with five assists. Parker added four and Finlay had three.

Finlay finished with a team-best seven digs for the Fillies. Hodges added four, Parker three and two each from Hennings and Athen. Lantz was strong at the net with five blocks. Burdorf added four and Jones had two.

Shenandoah beat West Central Valley 21-14 and 21-4.

Hodges led Shenandoah’s offense against the Wildcats with six kills. Burdorf and Lantz added three each, while Hennings and Green finished with two. Parker ended with seven assists, Athen had five and Finlay two.

Hodges also led Shenandoah’s back line with six digs. Athen, Hennings and Finlay all contributed five, while Green had three.

The Fillies took the first set 21-15 in their match against Maryville before losing 21-19 and 15-10.

Hodges had a match-high 11 kills for Shenandoah. Lantz added four and Rogers had two. Athen set up the offense with 10 assists, while Parker had nine and Finlay two.

Hodges added 15 digs; Hennings and Finlay contributed 11 each. Parker had nine and Athen four.

Shenandoah was 92% at the service line over the five matches. Parker led the way with 10 aces. Hennings added five and Finlay and Athen had three each.

The Fillies ended the day with a 4-3 overall record.

Sidney added 2-0 wins over West Central Valley and Tri-Center and a 2-1 victory over Maryville.

Game scores against the Spoofhounds were 21-17, 12-21 and 15-11.

Payne led Sidney’s offense with six kills, while Hayes added five and Haning four. Dowling and Sheldon finished with two kills each. Dowling added 20 assists.

Hutt led the Cowgirl defense with 12 digs. Brumbaugh finished with seven digs and Hayes had six. Dowling finished with four digs, Sheldon three and Haning and Payne with two.

Sidney earned a 21-16, 21-18 win over Tri-Center.

Payne put away eight winners for Sidney, with Brumbaugh adding four and Sheldon three. Dowling set up 14 assists with Hutt adding two.

Hutt led the Cowgirls with seven digs in the match. Brumbaugh finished with six digs, Dowling had five and Sheldon four. Hayes and Graham finished with three digs each and Foster managed two.

Sidney’s easiest win of the day was a 21-8, 21-8 victory over West Central Valley.

Again, Payne led the offense with five kills. Hayes and Sheldon put away four winners each, while Brumbaugh and Haning had three. Dowling popped up 15 assists and Hayes contributed two.

Brumbaugh paced the back row with eight digs. Hutt added six digs and Graham and Haning had five each. Foster finished with four, Payne three and Hayes two.

The Cowgirls were 95% from the service line on the day, including perfect serving matches against Tri-Center and Clarinda. Graham served seven aces. Brumbaugh added six ace serves, Foster had four and Sheldon and Dowling finished with two each.

Sidney finished the day with a 13-2 record.

All three coverage area teams travel for conference matches Tuesday. The Cardinals

go to Denison for a triangular with the Monarchs and Kuemper. The Fillies travel to Harlan and the Cowgirls make the trip to Essex.