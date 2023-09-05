The Sidney Cowgirls won all five of their matches to win the 56th annual Clarinda Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Sept. 2.

The host Cardinals won four of their five matches to finish second while Shenandoah finished 2-3 to take fourth in the six-team tournament that gave all six teams a chance to play each other.

The Cowgirls did drop a couple sets on the day, but won all five matches to improve to 6-4 on the season. Clarinda ended the day with a 5-4 season record and Shenandoah 3-4.

Sidney opened the tournament with a 21-11, 21-9 win over West Central Valley.

Lilly Peters and Fallon Sheldon led the Cowgirl offense with five kills each with Addyson Foster distributing 17 assists. Gabi Jacobs led the back row with seven digs.

Sidney dropped its opening set to Tri-Center 22-20, but responded with a 21-17 second set and a 15-11 win in the deciding third set to improve to 2-0 on the day.

Macey Graham led the offense with seven kills with Peters just behind with six. Foster finished with 19 assists and Jacobs recorded nine digs.

Sidney then beat Shenandoah 21-17 and 21-19 with Addy Haning leading Sidney’s effort with seven kills and Eve Brumbaugh finishing with six. Foster recorded 20 assists. Jacobs again led the back line with eight digs while Brumbaugh had six.

Brumbaugh and Graham finished with seven kills each in Sidney’s 21-16, 21-14 win over Clarinda. Foster finished with 22 assists while Jacobs again led the back row with seven digs.

Jacobs had 17 digs in Sidney’s 21-13, 19-21, 15-4 win over Maryville to end the day. Brumbaugh led the offense with nine kills and Graham added eight. Foster distributed 31 assists.

Sheldon finished the day with eight solo blocks over the five matches.

Clarinda’s day started with a 21-14, 21-9 win over Maryville.

Addison Wagoner paced Clarinda’s offense with 10 kills while Brooke Brown and Jerzee Knight supplied five each. Dakota Wise set up the offense with 15 assists. Knight led the Cardinals with eight digs with Presley Jobe just behind with seven and Wagoner recording five to go with four ace serves.

Clarinda then beat Shenandoah 21-13 and 21-18.

Knight led Clarinda’s offense with 10 kills with Wagoner adding seven and Carsen Wellhausen five. Wise recorded 18 assists. The back line was led by Wagoner’s eight digs. Knight finished with six and Jobe five. Lylly Merrill served four aces.

Clarinda’s loss to Sidney was next with Wagoner leading the attack with five kills and Wise distributing nine assists. Wagoner also led the defense with five digs. Wise and Knight added four digs each while Jobe had three.

The Cardinals wrapped up the day with a pair of 2-0 wins, beating West Central Valley 21-13 and 21-11 and then dismissing Tri-Center 21-19 and 21-16 in the tournament’s final match.

Knight put away nine kills against the Wildcats with Wagoner adding four. Wise finished with 18 assists. Jobe led the back line with seven digs. Brown served four aces.

Knight’s eight kills led the Cardinals against Tri-Center. Wellhausen added five. Wise finished with 12 assists. Jobe’s nine digs led the Cardinals with Knight adding eight and Wagoner five. Wise served four aces in the match and Merrill added three.

Shenandoah started and ended its day with wins, beginning with a 21-15, 21-10 triumph over Maryville.

Ashlynn Hodges led Shenandoah’s offense with seven kills. Lynnae Green added four winners while Peyton Athen distributed nine assists and Aliyah Parker seven. Sylvia Hennings led the back line with six digs.

In the loss to Clarinda, it was again Hodges leading the Fillie offense with seven kills. Caroline Rogers contributed four. Athen led the Fillies with seven assists with Parker recording six. Macey Finlay finished with five digs with Parker and Hodges adding four each.

Shenandoah’s loss to Sidney was next. Green led the Fillie attack with six winners. Athen ended with nine assists and Parker had four. Defensively, Parker had six blocks and three digs. Hodges added three blocks and six digs. Finlay led the back line with 10 digs. Athen contributed four.

The Fillies then fell 21-15 and 21-17 against Tri-Center.

Hodges finished with five kills while Athen ended with six assists. Defensively, Parker led the way with seven digs with Hodges adding six, Hennings five and Finlay four. Hodges also served three aces.

Shenandoah ended the day with a 21-11, 21-7 win over West Central Valley.

Hodges led the Fillies with six kills while Jenna Burdorf added four. Athen recorded eight assists. Hodges finished with three blocks and three digs defensively. Hennings led the back row with seven digs with Finlay just behind with six. Finlay added four aces.

The Fillies and Cowgirls are both at home Tuesday for conference matches against Harlan and Essex, respectively. Clarinda travels to Kuemper for a Hawkeye 10 triangular Tuesday against the host Knights and Denison.