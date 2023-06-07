Sidney’s Avery Dowling and Hayden Thompson teamed up to bring home another medal to end the 2023 golf season.

The Sidney duo finished sixth, shooting a 79, at the Class 1A Co-Ed State Golf Tournament, played Tuesday, June 6, at Cedar Pointe in Boone.

Clear Lake’s Meghan DeLong and Elijah Anderson won the state title with a 76. There were two teams one stroke better than Sidney’s team and three more even with them.

Two Essex-Stanton teams were also in the field.

Coming off her third state appearance and playing on the same course she won her first state medal at a week and a half earlier, Dowling added another. She teamed up with Thompson, who qualified for the district tournament and was Sidney’s top player throughout the boys season.

Essex-Stanton’s two teams shot identical 113s on the day. Riley Burke and Jacob Martin teamed up, as did Leah Sandin and Kywin Tibben.