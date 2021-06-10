Sidney, Essex compete at coed state golf

Sidney and Essex fielded a team each that competed in the Class 1A state co-ed golf tournament Tuesday, June 8, in Marshalltown.

Sidney’s two state qualifiers, sophomore Avery Dowling and junior Kyle Beam, teamed up to tie for 34th with a 98.

Essex seniors Helen Nicholas and Brody Thompson finished 40th with a 103.

An alternate shot format was used throughout the 18-hole tournament.

Clear Lake’s Meghan DeLong and Easton DeVries shot a 76 to win the state title in a field of more than 40 teams.