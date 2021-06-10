 Skip to main content
Sidney, Essex compete at coed state golf
Sidney, Essex compete at coed state golf

Avery Dowling Kyle Beam

Sidney's Avery Dowling (left) and Kyle Beam (right) pose for a picture together after earning medalist honors during Sidney's home sweep of Essex-Stanton Thursday, April 1.

 Photo courtesy Janice Shanno/Sidney Community Schools

Sidney and Essex fielded a team each that competed in the Class 1A state co-ed golf tournament Tuesday, June 8, in Marshalltown.

Sidney’s two state qualifiers, sophomore Avery Dowling and junior Kyle Beam, teamed up to tie for 34th with a 98.

Essex seniors Helen Nicholas and Brody Thompson finished 40th with a 103.

An alternate shot format was used throughout the 18-hole tournament.

Clear Lake’s Meghan DeLong and Easton DeVries shot a 76 to win the state title in a field of more than 40 teams.

