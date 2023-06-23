The Sidney Cowboys earned a 7-3 win over Griswold to open play at the Corner Conference Baseball Tournament on Thursday, June 22, before losing 12-2 to the host Fremont-Mills Knights in a semifinal game.

Essex lost its first game 17-1 to East Mills in a game played at Stanton.

The Knights scored six runs in the home sixth to end the semifinal game early and end Sidney’s stay in the conference tournament.

The Cowboys had just two hits, neither of which came in Sidney’s two-run fifth inning. Isaac Hutt was hit by a pitch to lead off the fifth and Chace Wallace walked with one out. Both would come around to score on wild pitches.

Nik Peters and Gabe Johnson had the Sidney hits in the game.

After giving up two runs in the top of the first inning, the Cowboys scored three in the home first in their first round win over Griswold. Sidney added a run in the fourth and then three in the sixth to add a little cushion after starting pitcher Michael Hensley did a good job limiting the Tiger bats.

Hensley’s first inning double drove in Seth Ettleman and Johnson. Hensley would then score on a single by Peters. An error allowed Flynt Bell to score Sidney’s fourth inning run.

Consecutive hits by Taylor McFail and Hutt started Sidney’s big sixth inning. They scored on a balk and a wild pitch. Ettleman singled with two outs and then scored on Kolt Payne’s double.

Ettleman, Hensley and Wallace all had two hits for the game.

The Cowboys ended the day with a 5-14 record. They’ll travel to Stanton on Monday to wrap up the regular season.

Statistics from Essex's first-round lost was not immediately available. The Trojans fell to 0-11 with the loss and wrap up the Corner Conference regular season with a home game Monday against Griswold.