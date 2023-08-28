Grant Whitehead threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns in his first varsity start at quarterback, but the Sidney Cowboys fell 53-30 at East Union Friday, Aug. 25, in the season opener for both teams.

It was Sidney’s first game back in Class 8-Player after playing the 11-man game for three years, and the Cowboys found themselves staring at a 24-0 deficit after the first quarter.

Sidney found the end zone twice in the second quarter and two more times in the third quarter and only trailed by 10 entering the final period, but they couldn’t score any more points in the game’s final 12 minutes.

Whitehead completed 15 of 38 passes and threw an interception with the four touchdown passes. Michael Hensley and Kolt Payne were Whitehead’s favorite targets during the game. Hensley caught five passes for 42 yards while Payne hauled in four balls for 148 yards and two scores. Aiden Stenzel and Braedon Godfread also had a touchdown reception each for the Cowboys.

Elliott Ward led Sidney’s ground game with 38 yards on four carries. The Cowboys finished with just 39 yards rushing, finishing with less than two yards per carry.

Hensley led Sidney’s defense with 7.5 tackles and an interception. LaDarius Albright added 6.5 tackles and Godfread chipped in with six and added a tackle for loss. Mason Dovel ended the night with five tackles. Tate Mount finished with 4.5 and Kolton Wilson and Isaac Hutt had four each.

East Union rushed for 201 yards with Fischer Buffington leading the way with 123 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Seth Hudson only completed six passes, but those six went for 120 yards and three scores.

Sidney makes the trip to East Mills Friday in the Class 8-Player District 10 opener. The Wolverines are 1-0 after beating West Harrison 54-36.