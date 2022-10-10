Sidney football drops home, district finale

SIDNEY – The St. Albert Falcons scored 37 points in a span of less than 12 minutes, mostly in the second quarter, in a 56-23 win over Sidney Friday, Oct. 7, in the home and district finale for the Cowboys.

In a battle of 1-5 football teams, the Cowboys nearly scored the game’s first points just shy of the halfway point of the first quarter. St. Albert received the opening kickoff and after one first down, Braedon Godfread intercepted a pass, setting Sidney up at its own 47-yard line. On the first play, the Cowboys took a deep shot and LaDarius Albright found Godfread for a 49-yard reception, giving Sidney first down and goal. The drive stalled from there, however, as a false start penalty was followed by a negative play. Two straight incompletions and then an interception in the end zone ended the drive. Sidney head coach Shawn Thompson said it couldn’t have started much better.

“We got the interception and then the big pass,” Thompson said. “On the pass, we had seen something that we thought we could get and it worked. But we got down there and it turned into the same thing that we have had troubles with all year. We got stuffed for a loss on a run play and got a penalty and we keep fighting the battle with negative yards. We had it in the back of the end zone, but couldn’t haul it in. We would have loved to have that seven.”

St. Albert responded with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a Sam Gubbels five-yard touchdown run to give the Falcons the game’s first points with 16 seconds to play in the opening quarter.

Sidney went three and out on its next offensive possession and then the snap on the punt play went over the punter’s head and out the back of the end zone for a safety.

From there, St. Albert scored four consecutive touchdowns, the last starting the running clock with quarterback Owen Marshall connecting with John Helton on a 42-yard scoring pass to make the score 37-0 with 47 seconds remaining until halftime.

“It has been the same song and dance all year,” Thompson said. “The floodgates open and we don’t have the manpower to get them shut. We’re so young and still trying to figure it all out. There is growth, but it’s hard to see because we’re playing such dominant, good teams. We only suited 22 guys (Friday) and we just run out of mustard toward the end. Kudos to my kids though for showing some fight at the end of the game, it was maybe a little too much because it got a little chippy, but at least we aren’t quitting and that’s what I like to see.”

After a pretty uneventful third quarter that saw the Falcons add a touchdown, the Sidney offense was able to find the end zone three times in the final period.

The first score came on a drive that spanned the third and fourth quarters and was capped by an 11-yard touchdown run by Chace Wallace.

St. Albert needed just three plays to find the end zone on its next drive, but Cowboy senior Jeramiah Ballan took the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

The Falcons again found the end zone on a three-play drive, but again the Cowboys answered, this time on Michael Hensley’s seven-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring with 2:22 to play in the game.

Hensley finished with 42 yards rushing on three carries to lead the Cowboys. Wallace added 31 yards and Godfread rushed for 24 as Sidney – after having negative rushing yards in the first half – finished the game with 118 yards on the ground.

Three different Cowboys attempted passes, with Albright’s early ball to Godfread being the only one that connected for positive yards.

Nik Peters led the Sidney defense with 8.5 tackles and a fumble recovery. Godfread added seven tackles and the early interception. Mason Dovel chipped in with six tackles.

Thompson was asked specifically about the growth of his team since the opening game and he singled out a few players.

“I have started a freshman at left tackle since game one in Ben Kingsolver,” Thompson said. “He has played every snap of every game there and done nothing but get better. I had a senior captain come over and tell me (Friday) that we need to run Ben’s way. That says a lot. We have two sophomore quarterbacks (Albright and Andreas Buttry) who both hadn’t taken a snap before this year. Michael Hensley has battled all year and runs hard. Ely VanRenan is another freshman who has played all over. We have moved him everywhere and he has learned so much. Tate Mount is a freshman at cornerback who has started all year and shows pretty good coverage.”

Sidney fell to 1-6 on the season and completes the Class A District 7 season at 0-6. The Cowboys finish the regular season Friday by making the three hour trip to Marcus in northwest Iowa to play MMCRU, who enters play with a 2-5 record.