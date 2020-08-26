The Sidney Cowboys will play an 11-man football game for the first time since 2001 on Friday, Aug. 28, and they get to do it at home.
West Monona is the opponent as the Cowboys and Spartans both take their first step of the fall after finishing 2-7 last season.
“They like to run the ball,” Sidney head coach Donnie Sears said. “They return a lot skill people but they lost a lot of linemen, a lot like us. I have seen them in baseball the last few years and it looks like they live in the weight room. They are good-looking athletes. We expect a physical football team.”
Sears said practice has gone well so far, especially considering the school shutdown hurt Sidney more than most programs because of all the new things they were planning on installing during the offseason in making the change from 8-man to 11-man. Sears said the transition has been good, though.
“I’m really proud of the kids and assistant coaches,” said Sears. “Our assistants have worked really hard and done a fabulous job getting schemes in place. Our kids have done a great job paying attention and learning.”
Sidney traveled to Red Oak Friday for what Sears called a “very controlled scrimmage.” Red Oak was originally scheduled to be a non-district opponent for the Cowboys, but that was one of the games Sidney lost when the Iowa High School Athletic Association decided to shorten the season to seven games.
“We were able to signal in plays from the sideline and get kids in formation,” Sears said about the scrimmage. “We ran a number of plays with a play clock and not once did we run up against the play clock.”
Sears said there have been more changes on defense than on offense and he said on the defensive side they are going to worry about getting better themselves.
“We are going to get good at what we want to do and then adapt on the fly,” said Sears. “This has been a challenge for the defense, but they have done a good job.”
The injury bug has also hit the Cowboys during preseason practice with two projected starters expected to miss significant time with injuries.
Kickoff from Sidney is scheduled for 7 p.m. Check out our new Facebook page, Page County Newspapers Sports, during the game for a live scoreboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.