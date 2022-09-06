Sidney football shut out by Southwest Valley

Southwest Valley quarterback Evan Timmerman rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns as the Timberwolves rolled past Sidney 35-0 in the Class A District 7 opener for both teams.

Timmerman also passed for 78 yards and a touchdown as the Timberwolves improved to 2-0 on the season.

Sidney couldn’t find any traction running the football as they finished with a negative two yards overall. Braedon Godfread rushed for a team-leading 14 yards on three carries.

Sidney quarterback Andreas Buttry completed 10 of 15 passes for 77 yards and an interception. Five different receivers caught passes with Michael Hensley making three catches for 13 yards. Godfread, Chace Wallace and Jeramiah Ballan all caught two passes for the Cowboys, who fell to 1-1 on the season.

Nik Peters led Sidney’s defense with six tackles. Wallace, Godfread and Ballan added 4.5 tackles each, with Ballan also intercepting a pass. Kurt Speed added a fumble recovery.

Next up for Sidney is the first road trip of the year, and it’s a long one Friday to Earlham.