For the first time in school history the Sidney Cowgirls will play in the state golf tournament.

In fact, it’s the first time Sidney has had a golf team — girls or boys — qualify for a state tournament. The Cowgirls made history by winning the Class 1A Regional Final Tournament at Crestwood Hills in Anita Wednesday, May 17.

The Cowgirls will play at the Class 1A State Tournament May 25-26, at the Cedar Point Golf Course in Boone.

"This is amazing for the girls to have reached this goal," Sidney head coach Janice Shanno said. "One they had set when we came within a couple strokes last year."

Essex-Stanton was also in the field and finished ninth with a 510.

The Cowgirls shot a 378, beating runner-up Alta-Aurelia, who also qualified, by three strokes. Kingsley-Pierson was the third-place team with a 394.

Avery Dowling — who will be competing in her third consecutive state tournament — led the Cowgirls with a runner-up total of 83, even with champion Abby Schafer of Riverside.

"I'm so happy for Avery getting to have her teammates with her on this final trip to state as an athlete," Shanno said. "I know she is extremely excited to have a team going to state golf with her."

Two other Cowgirls broke 100 with their round as Eve Brumbaugh fired a 95 and Sycily Baker-Hall a 99. Ellie Ward completed the team score with a 101. Ellah Pummel added a 112 for the Cowgirls and Kiara Kersten finished with a 135.

"The conversation with the girls before starting was that they needed to stay within their game," Shanno said. "Swing easy and keep themselves out of trouble. For the most part the girls did exactly that. They also had success on the green."

Leah Sandin led the Trojanettes with a 112, followed closely by Riley Burke’s 115. Brianne Johnson added a 129 and Mariska Kirchert a 154 for the Trojanettes.