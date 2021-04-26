 Skip to main content
Sidney golf earns road sweep over Griswold
Cole Jorgenson, Sidney

Sidney junior Cole Jorgenson follows his ball on an approach shot at the Shenandoah Tournament Tuesday, April 13.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowboy and Cowgirl golf teams earned Corner Conference wins at Griswold Friday, April 23.

The Cowboys shot a 196 to Griswold’s 228 while the Cowgirls fired a 226 to beat Griswold’s 241.

Sidney’s Cole Jorgenson and Avery Dowling were the individual medalists.

Jorgenson beat out teammate Kyle Beam, who also shot a 43, on the first handicap hole to take medalist honors.

Will Bryant added a 52 and Kellen Rose a 58 to make up Sidney’s team score.

Donovan Racine shot a 65 and Christian Harris a 70 for the Cowboys.

Dowling beat runner-up Mikala Pelzer of Griswold by seven strokes to earn girls medalist honors.

Tia McClane was next for the Cowgirls with a 57, followed by Faith Brumbaugh’s 60 and Eve Brumbaugh’s 62.

Kennedy Shull shot a 66 and Matty Christiansen an 80 for the Cowgirls.

