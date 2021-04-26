Sidney golf earns road sweep over Griswold

The Sidney Cowboy and Cowgirl golf teams earned Corner Conference wins at Griswold Friday, April 23.

The Cowboys shot a 196 to Griswold’s 228 while the Cowgirls fired a 226 to beat Griswold’s 241.

Sidney’s Cole Jorgenson and Avery Dowling were the individual medalists.

Jorgenson beat out teammate Kyle Beam, who also shot a 43, on the first handicap hole to take medalist honors.

Will Bryant added a 52 and Kellen Rose a 58 to make up Sidney’s team score.

Donovan Racine shot a 65 and Christian Harris a 70 for the Cowboys.

Dowling beat runner-up Mikala Pelzer of Griswold by seven strokes to earn girls medalist honors.

Tia McClane was next for the Cowgirls with a 57, followed by Faith Brumbaugh’s 60 and Eve Brumbaugh’s 62.

Kennedy Shull shot a 66 and Matty Christiansen an 80 for the Cowgirls.