Sidney golf sweeps East Mills

The Sidney golf teams earned easy home conference wins over East Mills Tuesday, April 27.

The Cowboys had the best five individual scores in a 198-262 win while the Cowgirls had the lowest four scores in winning 192-287.

Kyle Beam shot a 40 to earn medalist honors in the boys dual, beating the field by 10 strokes.

Cole Jorgenson was next for Sidney with a 50, followed by Donovan Racine’s 53 and Will Bryant’s 55 to complete the team score.

Christian Harris shot a 60 for Sidney, just ahead of East Mills’ Lincoln Palmer and Jackson Williams, who led the Wolverines with matching 61s.

Kellen Rose added a 63 for Sidney.

Avery Dowling led the Cowgirls with a 43. Sidney’s Faith Brumbaugh was runner-up

with a 49.

Eve Brumbaugh also shot a 49 for the Cowgirls and Tia McClane added a 51 for the final part of the team score.

East Mills’ Mallory Lang was next with a 58.

Ellah Pummel shot a 70 and Kennedy Shull a 74 for the Cowgirls.