Sidney golf sweeps East Mills
Kyle Beam, Sidney

Sidney junior Kyle Beam chips his ball onto the green during the Cowboys' season-opening win over Essex Thursday, April 1.

 Photo by Becki Franks for Page County Newspapers

The Sidney golf teams earned easy home conference wins over East Mills Tuesday, April 27.

The Cowboys had the best five individual scores in a 198-262 win while the Cowgirls had the lowest four scores in winning 192-287.

Kyle Beam shot a 40 to earn medalist honors in the boys dual, beating the field by 10 strokes.

Cole Jorgenson was next for Sidney with a 50, followed by Donovan Racine’s 53 and Will Bryant’s 55 to complete the team score.

Christian Harris shot a 60 for Sidney, just ahead of East Mills’ Lincoln Palmer and Jackson Williams, who led the Wolverines with matching 61s.

Kellen Rose added a 63 for Sidney.

Avery Dowling led the Cowgirls with a 43. Sidney’s Faith Brumbaugh was runner-up

with a 49.

Eve Brumbaugh also shot a 49 for the Cowgirls and Tia McClane added a 51 for the final part of the team score.

East Mills’ Mallory Lang was next with a 58.

Ellah Pummel shot a 70 and Kennedy Shull a 74 for the Cowgirls.

