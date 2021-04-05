Sidney golf sweeps Essex-Stanton in season opener

The Sidney girls and boys golf teams opened their season with home wins over Essex-Stanton Thursday, April 1, at the Fremont County Golf Course.
The Cowgirls shot a 226, beating the Trojanettes by 11 strokes. The Cowboys were 14 shots better than the Trojans, 240-254.
The Sidney girls finished with the top two scores, with Avery Dowling taking medalist honors with a 46, six shots better than teammate Tia McClane.
Allie Sandin finished third with a 56 to lead Essex-Stanton.
Faith Brumbaugh and Eve Brumbaugh completed Sidney’s team score with a 62 and a 66 while Matty Christiansen shot a 71 and Sycily Hall a 78 for the Cowgirls.
Gracee Thompson was two shots behind Sandin for Essex-Stanton. Abby Burke followed with a 61 and Helen Nicholas shot a 62. Leah Sandin completed the lineup with a 71.
Sidney’s Kyle Beam earned medalist honors on the boys side, shooting a 47, four shots better than Essex-Stanton’s Philip Franks.
Kellen Rose was next for Sidney with a 57, followed by matching 68s from RJ Rost and Brogan Alley. Christian Harris shot a 69 for the Cowboys and Donovan Racine a 74.
Kywin Tibben shot a 63, Essex-Stanton’s second best score. Brody Holmes followed with a 69, and then a pair of 71s by Brice Sederberg and Jacob Robinette. Christian Dukes completed Essex-Stanton’s lineup with a 76.