Sidney’s Hayden Thompson and Avery Dowling both won medalist honors as the Sidney golf teams earned wins in a triangular at the Griswold Golf Course Tuesday, April 4.

The Cowgirls fired a 188 to beat Red Oak’s 240. Griswold failed to post a team score with just two athletes in the field.

The Sidney boys ended the day with a 192, beating Red Oak’s 202 and a 217 from Griswold.

Thompson beat the field by four strokes with a 41. Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee was runner-up with a 45 and Hunter Jarrett led Red Oak’s effort with a 49.

Only one more Cowboy shot in the 40s as Will Bryant finished the day with a 47. Michael Hensley’s 50 and a 54 from Kolt Payne completed the team score for the Cowboys. Sidney’s other scores were a 57 from Grant Whitehead and a 65 from Christian Harris.

Dowling also fired a 41 to beat the girls field. Griswold’s Linsey Keiser and Joanna Reynolds were next with a 44 with Reynolds winning the tiebreaker for runner-up honors.

Eve Brumbaugh was next for Sidney with a 46 with Ellie Ward also shooting in the 40s with a 49. Sycily Baker-Hall completed Sidney’s team score with a 52. Marley Shull and Ellah Pummel were the other two Cowgirls in the lineup with Shull posting a 55 and Pummel a 61.

Next for both Sidney teams are next week’s Shenandoah Tournaments. The boys compete Tuesday and the girls Thursday.