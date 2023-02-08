The Sidney basketball teams weren’t able to add a victory to their senior night celebrations Tuesday, Feb. 7, as the Cowboys lost 60-44 to East Mills and the Cowgirls took a 55-45 defeat against the Wolverines.

Two days before the two teams meet in the first round of the regional tournament, the Cowgirls were down by just one point, 21-20, at the halftime break against East Mills. The Wolverines outscored the Cowgirls 24-12 in the third quarter, however, to pull away and secure the win.

Emily Williams had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead East Mills. Aunika Hayes nearly matched her to lead Sidney, finishing with 19 points and eight boards.

Ava Osborn also scored in double figures for the Cowgirls, finishing with 13 points, five steals and four rebounds.

Avery Dowling contributed seven points for Sidney. Kaden Payne finished with four points and seven rebounds and Emily Hutt contributed two points and seven assists.

Sidney completed the regular season with a 9-13 record, 5-6 in the Corner Conference.

The Sidney boys were also in striking distance at halftime, trailing 29-22, but East Mills outscored Sidney 17-10 in the third quarter to pull away.

Braedon Godfread led Sidney’s attack with 15 points and five rebounds. Nik Peters was also in double figures with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Kolt Payne added six points, three assists and three rebounds for Sidney, while Grant Whitehead returned to the lineup and contributed five points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists. Michael Hensley and Andreas Buttry scored three points each, with Hensley securing three rebounds. Taylor McFail added two points.

Sidney fell to 10-11 on the season and completed conference play at 5-6. The Cowboys wrap up the regular season Friday with a home game against Falls City Sacred Heart.