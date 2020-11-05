Sidney junior high football finishes 6-0

The Sidney junior high football team recently completed a perfect six game season.

The Cowboys had a lot of depth this season, according to head coach Luke Buttry, and finished the season with four players gaining more than 250 yards on the ground and running for more than 10 yards per carry.

Those backs were quarterback Grant Whitehead and running backs Braedon Godfread, Andreas Buttry and Michael Hensley.

Coach Buttry added the blocking up front was huge in making sure the backs had big holes to run through. The linemen were: Alec Hobbie, LaDarius Albright, Isaac Hutt, Caleb Martin and Isaiah Aldana, along with tight ends Kolt Payne and Eli VanRenan.

The Cowboys also had four touchdowns on defense and four more on special teams, helping the team average 54 points scored per game. The defense forced 13 turnovers and had two games they didn’t allow a first down in the first half.

“The boys really bought into the defense and gang tackling,” Buttry said. “The team’s work in the offseason and during the season in the weight room led to their success.”

Buttry said another highlight of the season was one of Hensley’s touchdown runs being featured as an ESPN top 10 play.

Sidney’s closest two games were at home, beating East Mills 28-26 and Griswold 60-44. Their other home game was a 52-6 victory over Falls City Sacred Heart. The Cowboys’ three road games were all easy wins, 74-36 over Stanton, 64-6 over Hamburg and 44-6 over Fremont-Mills.