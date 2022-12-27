Sidney Sports Year in Review

A successful spring season headlined 2022 in Sidney High School athletics.

A member of the boys track and field team, the girls track and field team and the boys golf team advanced to state competition.

For the second straight year, Matthew Benedict was a medalist in the high jump at the state track and field championships. He cleared 6 feet, 2 inches, to place sixth in the Class 1A field. Benedict also qualified for the Drake Relays in the High Jump, the first Sidney athlete to qualify for the Relays in 19 years. He placed 17th.

Additionally, Lilly Peters qualified for and finished 14th in the discus at the state track and field meet and Avery Dowling qualified for her second straight state golf tournament and placed 22nd in the Class 1A field.

Dowling was part of a strong golf season for both the girls and boys this year. Both teams won Corner Conference titles and advanced out of the first round of postseason play. They would fall short of the goal of qualifying as a team for state, but it was an incredibly successful spring for head coach Janice Shanno’s teams.

The spring season wasn’t the only successful time of the year for Sidney athletics. Seth Ettleman qualified for the Class 2A state wrestling tournament, where he lost both matches. He was the first athlete from the Southwest Iowa program, which is a sharing agreement between Sidney and Fremont-Mills, to qualify for state wrestling since 2015. Additionally, the Sidney volleyball team advanced to a regional final for the second straight year, losing to the eventual state champion.

Southwest Iowa girls wrestling is competing in a new sanctioned sport. Head coach Aaron Lang has had several girls competing in his wrestling program for a few years now, but this winter is the first that the girls are competing as an official Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union sport.

There were also a lot of new faces leading the way from coaching positions for Sidney. Lang took over as the Activities Director prior to the start of the school year. Shawn Thompson was the program’s head football coach for the first time and Ashley Smith and Luke Buttry started as head basketball coaches during the current winter season.