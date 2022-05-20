 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sidney state track scoreboard: Day 2

  • 0
Matthew Benedict and Lilly Peters, Sidney

Sidney senior Matthew Benedict (left) and sophomore Lilly Peters (right) were Sidney's two state qualifiers and both competed Friday, May 20, at the state track and field championships. Benedict finished sixth in the high jump, his second state medal, and Peters was 14th in the discus in her first state appearance.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Sidney state track and field Friday results

6. Matthew Benedict (high jump) - 6 feet, 2 inches.

14. Lilly Peters (discus) - 102 feet, 5 inches.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive