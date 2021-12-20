Sidney sweeps Essex in 2021 finale

The Sidney girls and boys basketball teams went into Essex and picked up a pair of Corner Conference wins in games that took all teams into the holiday break.

The Cowboys stayed undefeated with a 75-21 win while the Cowgirls won 60-23.

The Cowboys scored 25 points in the opening quarter and extended the lead to 40-10 at halftime. Continuous clock rules started in the third quarter with the Cowboys leading 58-13 with eight minutes left.

Braedon Godfread was in the starting lineup for the first time this season and led the Cowboys with 16 points. He added three rebounds. Kyle Beam added 14 points and five rebounds while Garett Phillips contributed 11 points and five rebounds.

Taylor McFail and RJ Rost put in seven points each with McFail contributing seven rebounds.

Matthew Benedict scored four points and finished with a team-best eight assists as well as three rebounds for the Cowboys. Conner Behrends, Grant Whitehead and Michael Hensley also all had four points. Behrends and Whitehead contributed four rebounds each with Whitehead adding three assists.

Nik Peters and Jeryn Parmer scored two points each for the Cowboys, who improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Corner Conference.

Qwintyn Vanatta nearly had a double-double to lead the Trojans with nine points and 13 rebounds. Tony Racine added six points and 11 rebounds. Skylar Hall also scored six points.

Jacob Robinette controlled four rebounds and Preston Driskell finished with three as Essex entered break at 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the conference.

The Cowgirls gradually pulled away in the girls contest, leading 19-8 after the first quarter, 32-15 at halftime and 47-19 after three quarters.

Avery Dowling paced the Cowgirls with 19 points with five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Kaden Payne also reached double figures with 10 points while securing eight rebounds.

Chay Ward scored eight points off the bench while also contributing three assists and three steals. Makenna Laumann added seven points and seven rebounds. Harley Spurlock scored six points while Lilly Peters finished with six points and four rebounds.

Aunika Hayes scored two points and grabbed six rebounds while Emily Hutt put in two points with six assists, five rebounds and four steals.

McKet Maher grabbed five rebounds and Sheridyn Oswald finished with three for the Cowgirls, who improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

Essex stats will be added when available. The Trojanettes enter the holiday break at 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference.