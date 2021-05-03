Sidney track teams compete at Bedford

Both Sidney track and field teams took home third-place finishes Friday, April 30, at the Bedford Invitational.

The co-ed meet was a small one, with just four girls teams and five boys teams in the field.

The Cowgirls scored 123 points as Lenox edged Bedford 160-159 for the team title.

Lenox also won the boys title with 164 points. East Union’s 142 points was the other score better than Sidney’s 110.

The Cowgirls won four events on the day. Sheridyn Oswald threw the discus 95 feet, 6 inches, for the title while Aunika Hayes was the 400 meter hurdles winner in 1 minute, 14.49 seconds.

Hayes also finished second in the 100 hurdles in 18.72 and Oswald took second in the shot put at 31 feet.

The Cowgirls also won the shuttle hurdle and 4x800 meter relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Hayes, Lily Peters, Jozie Hendrickson and Mia Foster finished in 1:34.41 and the 4x800 team of Emily Hutt, Harley Spurlock, Hendrickson and Kandra Laumann completed eight laps around the track in 11:57.69.

Jolie Sheldon added a runner-up finish in the discus for the Cowgirls with a throw of 94-4.