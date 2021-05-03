Sidney track teams compete at Bedford

Both Sidney track and field teams took home third-place finishes Friday, April 30, at the Bedford Invitational.
The co-ed meet was a small one, with just four girls teams and five boys teams in the field.
The Cowgirls scored 123 points as Lenox edged Bedford 160-159 for the team title.
Lenox also won the boys title with 164 points. East Union’s 142 points was the other score better than Sidney’s 110.
The Cowgirls won four events on the day. Sheridyn Oswald threw the discus 95 feet, 6 inches, for the title while Aunika Hayes was the 400 meter hurdles winner in 1 minute, 14.49 seconds.
Hayes also finished second in the 100 hurdles in 18.72 and Oswald took second in the shot put at 31 feet.
The Cowgirls also won the shuttle hurdle and 4x800 meter relays.
The shuttle hurdle team of Hayes, Lily Peters, Jozie Hendrickson and Mia Foster finished in 1:34.41 and the 4x800 team of Emily Hutt, Harley Spurlock, Hendrickson and Kandra Laumann completed eight laps around the track in 11:57.69.
Jolie Sheldon added a runner-up finish in the discus for the Cowgirls with a throw of 94-4.
The Cowgirls were also second in the 4x200, 4x400 and 1600 medley relays.
The Sidney boys were also event winners four times.
Matthew Benedict won the high jump at 6 feet and the 400 hurdles in 59.89.
Cole Jorgenson added a win in the 1600 for the Cowboys, finishing in 5:06.30.
Sidney’s other win came in the 4x800 relay with a team of Kurt Speed, Taylor McFail, Gabe Johnson and William Bryant in 10:09.95.
Connor Moheng added a pair of runner-up finishes individually for the Cowboys, finishing the 400 in 55.37 and the 800 in 2:20.46.
The Cowboys added runner-up relay finishes in the 1600 medley and 4x400.
Full Sidney girls results (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 3. Sidney 123.
100 meter dash – 6. Madison Hensley 18.62.
1500 meter run – 3. Emily Hutt 6:06.55. 4. Avery Dowling 6:10.30.
100 meter hurdles – 2. Aunika Hayes 18.72.
400 meter hurdles – 1. Aunika Hayes 1:14.49.
Discus – 1. Sheridyn Oswald 95-6. 2. Jolie Sheldon 94-4. 5. Lily Peters 73-4. 6. Madison Hensley 63-4.
Shot put – 2. Sheridyn Oswald 31-0. 3. Lily Peters 29-8. 5. Madison Hensley 24-2.
Long jump – 3. Kandra Laumann 12-10.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Harley Spurlock, Alyssa O’Barsky) 58.12. 4. Sidney (Lily Peters, Sheridyn Oswald, Jolie Sheldon, Madison Hensley) 1:06.72.
4x200 meter relay – 2. Sidney (Emily Hutt, Fallon Sheldon, Kandra Laumann, Karlee Graham) 2:06.06.
4x400 meter relay – 2. Sidney (Mia Foster, Kandra Laumann, Dalyce Erickson, Aunika Hayes) 5:02.85.
4x800 meter relay – 1. Sidney (Emily Hutt, Harley Spurlock, Jozie Hendrickson, Kandra Laumann) 11:57.69.
800 meter medley relay – 3. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Jolie Sheldon, Fallon Sheldon, Mia Foster) 2:13.80.
1600 meter medley relay – 2. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Alyssa O’Barsky, Mia Foster, Avery Dowling) 5:20.78.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Sidney (Aunika Hayes, Lily Peters, Jozie Hendrickson, Mia Foster) 1:34.41.
Full Sidney boys results (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 3. Sidney 110.
100 meter dash – Elliot Aultman 13.04. Nik Peters 15.61.
400 meter dash – 2. Connor Moheng 55.37. 6. Carter Hunt 1:00.48.
800 meter run – 2. Connor Moheng 2:20.46.
1600 meter run – 1. Cole Jorgenson 5:06.30. 5. Gabe Johnson 5:53.71.
400 meter hurdles – 1. Matthew Benedict 59.89.
Discus – 4. Cole Stenzel 97-1. Nik Peters 81-9.
Shot put – 4. Cole Stenzel 37-2.5. 6. Nik Peters 33-1.5.
High jump – 1. Matthew Benedict 6-0. 4. Ethan Peters 5-2.
Long jump – 4. Ethan Peters 16-8.5. 6. Connor Moheng 15-10.
4x100 meter relay – 4. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Brydon Huntley, Jeremiah Ballen, Garett Phillips) 48.94.
4x200 meter relay – 5. Sidney (Garett Phillips, Brydon Huntley, Taylor McFail, Jeryn Parmer) 1:46.86.
4x400 meter relay – 2. Sidney (Carter Hunt, Kurt Speed, Matthew Benedict, Connor Moheng) 3:51.40.
4x800 meter relay – 1. Sidney (Kurt Speed, Taylor McFail, Gabe Johnson, William Bryant) 10:09.95.
800 meter medley relay – 3. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Brydon Huntley, Jeryn Parmer, Carter Hunt) 1:51.63.
1600 meter medley relay – 2. Sidney (Garett Phillips, Ethan Peters, Matthew Benedict, Cole Jorgenson) 4:04.23.