Sidney volleyball bounced out of Bedford Tournament in semis

The Sidney volleyball team didn’t drop a set in pool play, but lost to a familiar foe in the semifinals of the Bedford Tournament Saturday, Sept. 24.

Corner Conference rival East Mills came back after dropping the opening set to the Cowgirls to beat Sidney in the semifinal round. East Mills went on to beat Stanton in the final to win the tournament.

Game scores against East Mills were 17-21, 21-15 and 15-9.

Kaden Payne led Sidney’s attack with 11 kills. Eve Brumbaugh added seven winners, while Addy Haning and Fallon Sheldon recorded four each. Aunika Hayes ended with two. Avery Dowling set up 25 assists in the match.

Emily Hutt led the Sidney defense with 12 digs. Brumbaugh and Karlee Graham added eight digs each while Haning, Dowling and Mia Foster all accumulated five. Hayes and Sheldon finished with two each.

The Cowgirls earned 2-0 wins over Bedford, Mid-Buchanan and St. Albert in pool play.

The Cowgirls started their day with a 21-12, 21-9 win over the host Bulldogs.

Payne put away 10 kills to lead Sidney. Hayes finished with five, Haning four and Sheldon and Brumbaugh three each. Dowling recorded 19 assists and Haning added three.

Hayes led the defense with nine digs, while Hutt recorded seven and Brumbaugh six. Dowling and Graham finished with three digs each.

Sidney then beat Mid-Buchanan out of Missouri 21-13 and 21-17.

Payne again led Sidney with eight kills. Sheldon and Brumbaugh added six winners each and Hayes finished with five. Haning put away three and Dowling had two.

Hutt led the defense with 13 digs. Brumbaugh finished with five digs and Sheldon, Hayes, Dowling and Graham all had three. Gabi Jacobs added two.

Sidney ended pool play with a 21-17, 21-9 win over St. Albert.

Haning joined Payne for a team-best seven kills. Sheldon produced four winners, Hayes had three and Brumbaugh and Dowling two each. Dowling recorded 20 assists.

Hutt was again Sidney’s top defensive player with 13 digs. Foster finished with seven, Dowling six and Graham and Brumbaugh both had five. Hayes finished with two.

For the day, Sidney was 93% from the service line, with Graham and Brumbaugh leading the team with five aces each. Sheldon added three and Hutt had two.

Sidney ended the day with a 23-5 record. They compete in the Corner Conference Tournament, starting Tuesday at home.