Sidney volleyball outlasts East Mills to win Corner Tourney

TABOR – After three sets of volleyball, it looked like the East Mills Wolverines were on their way to a Corner Conference Tournament title. But Sidney rallied to win a wild fourth set, and then held on to win the deciding fifth to earn the program’s seventh conference tournament championship in eight years Thursday, Sept. 29, at Fremont-Mills High School.

Game scores were 25-22, 19-25, 17-25, 25-21 and 15-13.

After Class 1A No. 9 Sidney rallied from an early deficit to win the first set, the 14th-ranked Wolverines controlled much of the second set and all of the third and looked like the better team, but Sidney head coach Amy McClintock said the huddle going into the fourth set was all about relaxing and playing their game.

“I reminded them of what happened when we played them a couple weeks ago,” McClintock said. “They were up 2-1 then. I told them there are five sets and let’s just go play. It looked pretty ugly (at that point), but the girls kept fighting and we got a couple things to go our way. We allowed them to make mistakes. We were more aggressive and our defense got them out of transition.”

Sidney jumped out to a quick 9-4 lead in the fourth set. A Fallon Sheldon kill made it 20-9 and it looked like the match would head to a fifth set, but East Mills rallied, scoring the next 11 points to even the match. Eve Brumbaugh picked up a big kill to end the run. East Mills evened the set again, but a kill and an ace by Sheldon and then kills by Kaden Payne and Brumbaugh gave Sidney the set.

Sidney looked like it had a comfortable win in the fifth set as well, with an ace by Sheldon just after East Mills’ second timeout giving the Cowgirls a 13-7 lead in the race to 15, but East Mills scored the next five. McClintock took a timeout at that point and Payne put away the last two Sidney points for the wins.

“This is one of the biggest ones,” McClintock said in reflecting on leading this group to a conference tournament championship. “When you look at what you’re playing against across the court. We don’t compare. We’re smaller and they have power hitters. The girls got down and just when you think it’s over, they keep fighting back. Gabi (Jacobs) stepped in as a freshman and played like she had been playing with them all year. Lilly Peters stepped in in the one set and had a couple great plays. From top to bottom, all 13 kids that suited and the girls helping with stats and the JV girls, everyone contributed. They didn’t lose hope and they play with grit. That’s our theme this season, to dig deep, be mentally tough and outlast them and that’s what they did.”

Payne was huge for the Cowgirls with 24 kills against three errors on 45 swings for a .467 hitting percentage. She added 12 blocks.

“I was just finding the open spots,” Payne said. “I was getting blocked a lot, so I just had to get around it and Avery (Dowling) helped with that and the back row helped with that.”

Eve Brumbaugh added 12 kills and nearly had the team lead defensively with 31 digs. She also had two blocks. Addy Haning and Sheldon added eight kills each, while Hayes put away three winners and Dowling two to go with 46 assists.

There were seven Cowgirls with double digit digs. Emily Hutt led the group with 32. Dowling added 20. Mia Foster had 18, Jacobs had 14 and Hayes and Sheldon finished with 11 each. Karlee Graham added eight digs, while Haning had five and Payne three.

“It’s just everyone working together and running all over the place,” Hutt said on the defensive effort. “It’s basically a big game of don’t let the ball drop.”

Hutt and Payne, along with Dowling, Hayes, Graham and Foster are all seniors on this team and Hutt said it was big to get this title this year.

“We knew it would be a tough game with East Mills,” Hutt said, “and we wanted to go out and win our senior year. We have won this one three of our four years now and we just wanted to show we could do it.”

The Cowgirls served at 94% for the match, with Sheldon putting away four aces. Foster and Brumbaugh added two each.

Sidney improved to 25-5 on the season and is off until a conference regular season home match Tuesday against Fremont-Mills. McClintock said it comes down to the little things going forward for her team.

“We’ll do a lot of passing,” McClintock said. “We’re at home Tuesday against Fremont-Mills and then go to the Lewis Central Tournament right before regionals. Our outsides struggled (Thursday) and Addy struggled, so we switched her and Aunika to try to get a block on Emily (Williams) and it worked. We just have to be consistent.”

The win was the second in three tries for the Cowgirls this season over the Wolverines, who fell to 24-8 with the loss.