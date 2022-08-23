Sidney volleyball state-ranked to begin season

The Sidney Cowgirls open the 2022 season in the preseason volleyball rankings.

The Cowgirls are No. 9 in Class 1A in the preseason rankings, which were released Monday, Aug. 22, by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Corner Conference rival Stanton is ranked 12th in 1A. Tri-Center, which eliminated the Cowgirls in last season’s regional final, is ranked 14th.

The Cowgirls return seven of their nine athletes who played in at least 30 of last season’s matches. They finished last season 24-16 and won the Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles as well as advancing to a regional final in Class 1A.

Sidney opens its season Thursday, Aug. 23, in a quad at Tri-Center.

There are three Hawkeye 10 Conference teams in the preseason rankings: Lewis Central in Class 4A, Atlantic in Class 3A and Kuemper Catholic in Class 2A.