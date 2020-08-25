The Sidney Cowgirls open the volleyball season ranked 15th in Class 1A.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their preseason volleyball rankings on Monday, Aug. 24, the first day of competition in the state.
Sidney finished 38-6 last season and won the Class 1A state championship. Lily Johnson, Paige Smith and Harley Spurlock return from the regular rotation at last season’s state tournament. The Cowgirls lost all three members who were selected to last season’s Class 1A all-state tournament team.
The Cowgirls are the only Corner Conference team in the preseason rankings. There are four Hawkeye 10 Conference schools ranked in Glenwood (6th in 4A), Kuemper Catholic (10th in 3A), Red Oak (15th in 3A) and St. Albert (3rd in 1A).
Sidney opens the season, Thursday, Aug. 27, at Thomas Jefferson where the Cowgirls will play the host Yellow Jackets and Lewis Central. The home opener is Thursday, Sept. 3, against Stanton.
