Sidney volleyball sweeps Essex

The Sidney Cowgirls had little trouble securing their second Corner Conference win of the season, winning 3-0 at Essex Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Game scores were 25-7, 25-13 and 25-10.

Kaden Payne led Sidney’s offensive attack with nine kills. It was a balanced offensive night for a Cowgirl team that hit .313 for the match with Avery Dowling dishing out 32 assists. Ava Osborn came off the bench to add two assists.

Aunika Hayes and Fallon Sheldon added six kills each for Sidney, with Addy Haning putting five winners away and Lilly Peters adding four. Mia Foster and Eve Brumbaugh finished with two kills each.

Defensively, Haning and Macey Graham had two blocks each and Emily Hutt and Brumbaugh reached double digit digs, with Hutt keeping the ball off the ground 12 times and Brumbaugh 11. Hayes was next with four digs, while five different Cowgirls had two.

Sidney was 93% from the service line, with Sheldon serving six aces. Foster added three aces and Brumbaugh finished with two.

Cindy Swain and Olivia Baker led the Essex offense, both supplying four kills. Brooke Burns and Alex King added two each, with Burns distributing 10 assists.

Tori Burns had 10 digs to Essex’s back row. Brianne Johnson and Brooke Burns added five digs each with Kyndra Gray recording three.

The Trojanettes finished at 83% serving efficiency.

Sidney improved to 13-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference, while Essex fell to 1-9 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

The Cowgirls are home again Thursday to take on Falls City Sacred Heart while Essex is off until a triangular Monday in Hamburg against the Wildcats and Diagonal.