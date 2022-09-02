Sidney volleyball victorious in state-ranked Corner battle

The Sidney Cowgirls jumped into the driver’s seat in the Corner Conference volleyball race with a thrilling 3-2 home win over Stanton Thursday, Sept. 1.

Sidney and Stanton entered the match ranked ninth and 13th in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Class 1A rankings and both played well at times during the match.

The Cowgirls won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-16, but then lost the following two 25-22 and 25-18, setting up a final set. The final set wasn’t close with the Cowgirls winning 15-2 to improve to 8-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference. Stanton fell to 5-3 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.

Kaden Payne hit .391 for the match for Sidney, recording 22 kills. Eve Brumbaugh and Aunika Hayes added nine winners each for Sidney and Fallon Sheldon finished with eight. Avery Dowling put away four kills and accumulated 47 assists on the evening. Addy Haning added three kills.

Emily Hutt paced Sidney’s defensive effort with 19 digs. Dowling added 18, while Brumbaugh finished with 10 digs to go with two blocks. Karlee Graham finished with eight digs, Mia Foster had six and Haning five. Payne ended with four digs.

The Cowgirls were 92% from the service line for the match, with Sheldon finishing with three ace serves and Graham adding two.

Sidney travels to the Clarinda Tournament Saturday before jumping back into conference play Tuesday at Essex.