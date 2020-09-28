Sidney volleyball wins Bedford Tourney title

The Cowgirls then won a couple very tight sets to defeat Stanton in the final pool play match, 21-19, 22-20.

Smith led a balanced attack with six kills. Payne added five while Spurlock and Eve Brumbaugh contributed four each. Sheldon put three away. Dowling set up 18 assists.

Smith was also strong defensively with a team best eight digs. Eve Brumbaugh added five and Dowling finished with four. Johnson ended with three while Spurlock and Payne both had two.

The win over Stanton gave the Cowgirls first place in their pool and sent them to the final against East Mills. The Wolverines claimed the opening set 25-22, but the Cowgirls won the next 25-22 and took the final set 16-14 to take the tournament title.

Sidney hit .208 for the match with Dowling contributing 28 assists. Payne led the offense with 11 kills while Smith added eight. Eve Brumbaugh finished with five, Sheldon with four and Spurlock with three.

Hutt and Smith led the back line with seven digs each. Faith Brumbaugh finished with six. Eve Brumbaugh had four, Dowling three. Sheldon, Johnson and Payne all finished with two. Payne contributed three blocks with Eve Brumbaugh adding two.