Sidney volleyball wins Bedford Tourney title

The Sidney Cowgirls won all four of their matches, including beating Corner Conference foes Stanton and East Mills, to win the Bedford Tournament title, Saturday, Sept. 26.
The Cowgirls swept their way through pool play and then beat East Mills 2-1 in the championship match.
Sidney played in Pool B and opened play with their only easy set win of the day 21-6 over Central Decatur. They beat the Cardinals 21-19 in the second set to earn the match win.
Kaden Payne led Sidney’s offense with six kills. Harley Spurlock and Paige Smith added five each. Fallon Sheldon contributed two. Avery Dowling led Sidney’s offense with 15 assists. Keeley Mount contributed two.
Faith Brumbaugh was Sidney’s top back row player in the match with five digs. Emily Hutt and Smith added three each while Sheldon and Lily Johnson contributed two. Payne put up three blocks and Dowling had two.
The Cowgirls took down Lamoni 21-17, 21-16 in their second match.
Spurlock and Payne led the Cowgirls with five kills each. Sheldon, Smith and Dowling all had two with Dowling setting the pace with 14 assists.
Smith led the defense with seven digs while Johnson added six. Eve Brumbaugh finished with four while Hutt and Dowling ended with three each. Faith Brumbaugh had two.
The Cowgirls then won a couple very tight sets to defeat Stanton in the final pool play match, 21-19, 22-20.
Smith led a balanced attack with six kills. Payne added five while Spurlock and Eve Brumbaugh contributed four each. Sheldon put three away. Dowling set up 18 assists.
Smith was also strong defensively with a team best eight digs. Eve Brumbaugh added five and Dowling finished with four. Johnson ended with three while Spurlock and Payne both had two.
The win over Stanton gave the Cowgirls first place in their pool and sent them to the final against East Mills. The Wolverines claimed the opening set 25-22, but the Cowgirls won the next 25-22 and took the final set 16-14 to take the tournament title.
Sidney hit .208 for the match with Dowling contributing 28 assists. Payne led the offense with 11 kills while Smith added eight. Eve Brumbaugh finished with five, Sheldon with four and Spurlock with three.
Hutt and Smith led the back line with seven digs each. Faith Brumbaugh finished with six. Eve Brumbaugh had four, Dowling three. Sheldon, Johnson and Payne all finished with two. Payne contributed three blocks with Eve Brumbaugh adding two.
Smith finished the day with eight of the 21 Cowgirl aces. Dowling added four while Johnson had three and Eve Brumbaugh two. The Cowgirls were 92 percent from the service line.
The Cowgirls now move on to the Corner Conference Tournament and a semifinal rematch with Stanton Tuesday at East Mills Elementary.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!