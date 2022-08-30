Sidney volleyball wins three matches at Harlan Tournament

The Sidney Cowgirls won their first three matches Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Harlan Tournament, but dropped their last two to finish fourth at their first tournament of the season.

Sidney opened the day with a 2-0 win over Underwood, a 2-1 victory over Glenwood and a 2-0 win over Logan-Magnolia to advance to the championship bracket. They lost 2-0 to Missouri Valley in a semifinal and then fell 2-0 to Glenwood in the third-place match.

The Cowgirls opened the day with a 21-11, 21-11 win over Underwood.

Sidney hit .325 in the match with Avery Dowling dishing out 15 assists for a balanced attack. Aunika Hayes put away five winners while Addy Haning, Kaden Payne and Eve Brumbaugh all finished with four kills.

Payne added two blocks while Mia Foster and Emily Hutt led the team with four digs each. Hayes and Brumbaugh added three each.

The Cowgirls lost their first set of the season 21-19 to Glenwood to open their next match, but rallied to win the second set 21-15 and then the third 15-9 for a second straight win to start the day.

Payne and Hayes finished with six kills each, while Brumbaugh had three against Glenwood with Dowling distributing 16 assists.

Hutt led the defense with 13 digs, followed closely by Dowling’s eight. Hayes added three digs while Payne had two blocks.

The Cowgirls then finished pool play with their easiest win of the day, beating Logan-Magnolia 21-5 and 21-14.

Lilly Peters led the Sidney offense with six kills while Payne added four. Dowling put up nine assists and Ava Osborn added three.

Hutt led the defense with five digs. Osborn finished with four while Foster and Karlee Graham ended with three each. Payne had another two blocks.

The Class 1A number nine Cowgirls weren’t able to get by the 2A number seven Lady Reds of Missouri Valley in the semifinals, however, as Missouri Valley posted a 21-14, 21-13 victory.

Dowling distributed 15 assists with Payne putting away seven winners. Hayes added four kills.

Payne and Dowling finished with two blocks each. Dowling also led the back row with five digs.

The loss dropped the Cowgirls into the third-place match and its third meeting already with Glenwood on the young season. For the first time, the Rams were victors, earning a 22-20, 21-11 win.

Payne led the Sidney offense with four kills, while Dowling finished with just five assists.

Hutt ended with 12 digs, with Dowling adding eight. Haning finished with four digs and Hayes, Payne and Brumbaugh all added three.

Dowling, Foster and Graham led Sidney’s serving efforts with four aces each over the course of the day. Hutt and Fallon Sheldon added three each. As a team, the Cowgirls had a serving accuracy of 89%.

Sidney finished the day with a 6-2 record on the season. The first two home matches of the season are next with Johnson-Brock (Neb.) coming in Tuesday and Stanton Thursday for the Corner Conference opener.