Sidney's Beam earns runner-up honors at Nebraska City Tournament
Kyle Beam, Sidney

Sidney junior Kyle Beam follows his ball just after chipping from just off the green Tuesday, April 13, at the Shenandoah Mustang Invitational Tournament. Beam shot a 78 to take overall runner-up honors.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Sidney junior Kyle Beam earned runner-up honors at an 18-hole tournament for the second time in three days by scoring an 82 at the Nebraska City Invitational Thursday, April 15, at Wildwood Golf Course.

Beam was just one shot behind Elkhorn North’s Harrison Weddell for top honors on the day.

Teammate Cole Jorgenson also earned a medal with a 14th-place score of 92.

The Cowboys were sixth in the team race with a 397. Lincoln Lutheran shot a 366 to take honors in the 12-team field. Sidney was the only Iowa school.

Will Bryant was next for Sidney with a 100, missing top 15 medalist honors by five strokes. Kellen Rose’s 123 made up the rest of Sidney’s team score.

Christian Harris added a 145 for the Cowboys.

