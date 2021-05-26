 Skip to main content
Sidney's Beam looks ahead to state golf
Sidney's Beam looks ahead to state golf

Kyle Beam, Sidney

Sidney junior Kyle Beam shows off his third-place medal after the Class 1A district tournament Friday, May 21. Beam will play at the Class 1A state golf tournament in Newton May 27-28.

 Photo courtesy Janice Shanno/Sidney Community Schools

Sidney junior Kyle Beam will compete at the state golf tournament.

Beam qualified with a third-place finish at the district tournament at Crestwood Hills near Anita Friday, May 21.

Beam will travel to the Westwood Golf Course in Newton for the Class 1A state tournament. The state tournament is May 27-28 with 18 holes played each day.

Beam looked back at the district tournament, his season and ahead at the state tournament during a chat at the Fremont County Golf Course Tuesday, May 25. Find the video interview below.

