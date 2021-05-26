Sidney's Beam looks ahead to state golf

Sidney junior Kyle Beam will compete at the state golf tournament.

Beam qualified with a third-place finish at the district tournament at Crestwood Hills near Anita Friday, May 21.

Beam will travel to the Westwood Golf Course in Newton for the Class 1A state tournament. The state tournament is May 27-28 with 18 holes played each day.

Beam looked back at the district tournament, his season and ahead at the state tournament during a chat at the Fremont County Golf Course Tuesday, May 25. Find the video interview below.