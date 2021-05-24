Sidney's Beam qualifies for state golf

Sidney junior Kyle Beam’s 75 at the Class 1A district golf tournament Friday, May 21, at Crestwood Hills near Anita, earned him a place at the state tournament.

Beam will complete May 27-28 at the Westwood Golf Course in Newton in the Class 1A state tournament. The state tournament will be a 36-hole event with an 18-hole round taking place each day.

“Kyle worked very hard on his game to reach that goal,” Sidney head coach Janice Shanno said. “He played a very steady round of golf. I look for this to help get the boys out playing even more this summer working on their game.”

Beam was four shots behind champion Brett Klusman of St. Albert and three behind Cooper Langfelt of Fremont-Mills. The Falcons and Knights finished in the two team qualifying spots.

Additionally, Essex-Stanton’s Philip Franks was in the field and shot a 95.

Beam led Sidney to sixth-place overall with a 367.

“I thought we handled the stage well for the most part,” Shanno said. “It will be a good experience for next year where I expect us to be contending again.”