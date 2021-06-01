 Skip to main content
Sidney's Beam shoots 183 at state golf
Kyle Beam, Sidney

Sidney junior Kyle Beam takes a practice swing Friday, May 28, during the second day of the Class 1A state golf tournament. Beam's first day 82 was significantly better than his second day 101, which dropped him to a 30th-place finish in the final standings.

 Photo courtesy Janice Shanno/Sidney Community Schools

Sidney junior Kyle Beam’s first day was much better than his second as he finished 30th at the Class 1A state golf tournament May 27-28 at the Westwood Golf Club in Newton.

Beam shot an 82 for his first 18 holes Thursday, which had him in a tie for 13th place, just six strokes off the lead, but head coach Janice Shanno said Beam could never find a rhythm Friday and shot a 101 for a 36-hole total of 183.

The experience of playing in the state field of 62 should be good for the Cowboy junior, who will try to return and do even better next year in his final season, leading a team that returns five of its athletes that qualified for the district tournament this season.

Harris-Lake Park senior Lucas Gunderson shot a 149 to win the tournament by six strokes. AGWSR won the team title with a 681, 10 ahead of runner-up Newell-Fonda.

