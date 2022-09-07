 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sidney's Bell, Bryant compete at Treynor

Will Bryant, Sidney

Sidney junior Will Bryant competes at the season opening meet at Auburn, Neb. Thursday, Aug. 25.

 Photo courtesy Kirt Manion/Nebraska City News Press

The Sidney Cowboys had two athletes compete at the Treynor Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Flynt Bell and Will Bryant ran in the field of 95 for the Cowboys and were both near the middle of the pack.

Bell finished 33rd with a time of 22 minutes, 41 seconds, while Bryant crossed in 58th in 24:38.

Woodbine had all five scorers in the top 12 to win the team title with 30 points. Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan won the individual title in a time of 17:09.

The Cowboys are back in action Monday as they cross state lines again to run at East Atchison.

