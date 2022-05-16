Sidney's Benedict, Peters qualify for state track and field meet

The Sidney track and field teams had a pair of field event champions Thursday, May 12, at a Class 1A state qualifying meet at Fremont-Mills High School, earning an automatic place at the state track and field meet, which runs May 19-21 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Matthew Benedict cleared 6 feet, 4 inches, to win the high jump title and return to the state meet in the event he finished third in last year. Also, Lilly Peters threw the discus 111 feet to qualify for the state meet.

Peters also placed seventh in the shot put for the Cowgirls with a throw of 31-11.

Marley Shull finished second in the 3000 meter run in a time of 12 minutes, 54.17 seconds for the Cowgirls, but it wasn’t a low enough time to earn one of the 14 additional selections in each event that were released Saturday morning.

Aunika Hayes added a fifth-place run in the 400 hurdles for the Cowgirls in 1:20.77.

The Sidney girls also placed eighth in the 4x100 meter relay with the team of Karlee Graham, Keeley Mount, Fallon Sheldon and Makenna Laumann finishing in 57.38.

The Cowgirls scored 25 team points to finish 12th.

The Sidney boys ended in eighth with 39 team points.

The Cowboys placed in all three relays they entered, including a runner-up mark in the 4x200 with Ethan Peters, Jeramiah Ballan, Benedict and Connor Moheng finishing in 1:38.46.

The Cowboys were also sixth in the 4x100 with Peters, Cole Stenzel, Ballan and Moheng in 47.72 and seventh in the 800 medley with Stenzel, Ballan, Moheng and Carter Hunt.

Benedict added a fourth-place finish in the 400 hurdles in 59.91. Peters finished sixth in the long jump at 18-3 and Nik Peters was sixth in the discus with a best throw of 103-2.

Andreas Buttry earned a pair of medals in the distance events, taking fifth in the 3200 in 13:04.76 and eighth in the 1600 in 5:30.84.

Lilly Peters and Benedict will compete Friday morning at the state meet. Follow along for results at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. A full recap from Sidney’s day at the state meet will be available at valleynewstoday.com.

Full Sidney girls results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 12. Sidney 25.

3000 meter run: 2. Marley Shull 12:54.17.

400 meter hurdles: 5. Aunika Hayes 1:20.77.

Shot put: 7. Lilly Peters 31-11. Madison Hensley 26-5.5.

Discus: 1. Lilly Peters 111-0. Madison Hensley 53-7.

4x100 meter relay: 8. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Keeley Mount, Fallon Sheldon, Makenna Laumann) 57.38.

4x200 meter relay: Sidney (Addy Haning, Fallon Sheldon, Eve Brumbaugh, Makenna Laumann) 2:05.12.

800 meter medley relay: Sidney (Karlee Graham, Keeley Mount, Fallon Sheldon, Aunika Hayes) 2:09.91.

Full Sidney boys results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 9. Sidney 39.

100 meter dash: Michael Hensley 12.51.

200 meter dash: Micahel Hensley 25.75. Phillip Gardner 27.71.

800 meter run: LaDarius Albright 2:39.00.

1600 meter run: 8. Andreas Buttry 5:30.84.

3200 meter run: 5. Andreas Buttry 13:04.76.

400 meter hurdles: 4. Matthew Benedict 59.91.

High jump: 1. Matthew Benedict 6-4.

Long jump: 6. Ethan Peters 18-3.

Shot put: Nik Peters 36-4. Mason Dovel 31-9.5.

Discus: 6. Nik Peters 10-3. Mason Dovel 93-7.

4x100 meter relay: 6. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Cole Stenzel, Jeramiah Ballan, Connor Moheng) 47.72.

4x200 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Jeramiah Ballan, Matthew Benedict, Connor Moheng) 1:38.46.

800 meter medley relay: 7. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Jeramiah Ballan, Connor Moheng, Carter Hunt) 1:50.83.