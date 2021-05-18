Sidney's Benedict qualifies in two events for state track and field meet

Sidney junior Matthew Benedict qualified for the state track and field meet in two events.

Benedict will compete in the 400 meter hurdles and high jump at the state meet, which runs Thursday-Saturday at Drake Stadium. Both of Benedict’s events are scheduled for Friday.

He finished second in the high jump and third in the 400 hurdles at a Class 1A state qualifying meet at West Harrison Thursday, May 13.

Benedict was disappointed with his high jump, a best leap of 5 feet, 10 inches that was a half foot off his season best. He was quite pleased with his 400 hurdles time of 58.34 seconds, more than 1.5 seconds better than his previous best.

“It’s exciting, yet relieving that Matthew got into the state meet,” Sidney head coach Donnie Sears said. “He put a lot of emphasis and pressure on himself in the high jump. He jumped so well all season long and was extremely disappointed in the height cleared at districts, but thankful it was enough. The 400 hurdles was exciting as he ran his season best time. He finally let the race take place within the first six hurdles, rather than waiting until the end of the race and it paid off.”

Sears said Benedict wants to medal in the state high jump.