Sidney's Benedict qualifies in two events for state track and field meet

Sidney junior Matthew Benedict qualified for the state track and field meet in two events.
Benedict will compete in the 400 meter hurdles and high jump at the state meet, which runs Thursday-Saturday at Drake Stadium. Both of Benedict’s events are scheduled for Friday.
He finished second in the high jump and third in the 400 hurdles at a Class 1A state qualifying meet at West Harrison Thursday, May 13.
Benedict was disappointed with his high jump, a best leap of 5 feet, 10 inches that was a half foot off his season best. He was quite pleased with his 400 hurdles time of 58.34 seconds, more than 1.5 seconds better than his previous best.
“It’s exciting, yet relieving that Matthew got into the state meet,” Sidney head coach Donnie Sears said. “He put a lot of emphasis and pressure on himself in the high jump. He jumped so well all season long and was extremely disappointed in the height cleared at districts, but thankful it was enough. The 400 hurdles was exciting as he ran his season best time. He finally let the race take place within the first six hurdles, rather than waiting until the end of the race and it paid off.”
Sears said Benedict wants to medal in the state high jump.
“He is thankful to get the opportunity to jump again,” Sears said. “If he jumps to his ability, this is very attainable. He’s also looking to better his season best in the hurdles and see where that finishes him.”
The next best event for the Cowboys was a third-place run in the 1600 medley relay. The team of Ethan Peters, Brydon Huntley, Connor Moheng and Cole Jorgenson just broke 4 minutes at 3:59.92.
The Cowboys scored 33 points to finish 11th overall, while the Cowgirls were 12th with 25 points.
The Cowboys placed in four other relays.
The team of Taylor McFail, Carter Hunt, Chace Wallace and Micah Aldana took fifth in the shuttle hurdle. Hunt, Jorgenson, Benedict and Moheng were sixth in the 4x400. Cole Stenzel, Huntley, Jeramiah Ballan and Peters ended seventh in the 4x400 while Ballan, Huntley, Moheng and Hunt were eighth in the 800 medley.
The Cowboys medaled in two additional individual events.
Ballan finished seventh in the 100 and Peters eighth in the long jump.
“Our boys battled in the 4x100 for a season-best,” Sears said. “Peters also long jumped consistently in the upper 18s, which sets him up well for next year.”
Jolie Sheldon led the Cowgirls with a career best discus throw of 97-11.5, finishing second and missing a berth in the state meet by less than six feet.
The Cowgirls’ 4x800 relay team of Harley Spurlock, Dalyce Erickson, Kandra Laumann and Aunika Hayes placed fifth. The shuttle hurdle team of Mia Foster, Hayes, Jozie Hendrickson and Lily Peters was the only other relay to place for the Cowgirls, taking sixth.
Sears said Hayes was running very well in the 400 hurdles until clipping the last hurdle. She crossed in sixth.
Sheridyn Oswald added a sixth-place mark in the discus for the Cowgirls. Dalyce Erickson finished seventh in the 400 and the Cowgirls also picked up eighth-place marks from Lily Peters in the shot put and Laumann in the long jump.
Full Sidney Girls Results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 12. Sidney 25.
400 meter dash – 7. Dalyce Erickson 1:13.92. Kandra Laumann 1:15.05.
400 meter hurdles – 6. Aunika Hayes 1:16.24.
Long jump – 8. Kandra Laumann 12-3.5.
Shot put – 8. Lily Peters 29-9.5. Sheridyn Oswald 26-2.5.
Discus – 2. Jolie Sheldon 97-11.5. 6. Sheridyn Oswald 88-9.5.
4x100 meter relay – Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Harley Spurlock, Alyssa O’Barsky) 59.12.
4x400 meter relay – Sidney (Mia Foster, Dalyce Erickson, Kandra Laumann, Aunika Hayes) 5:18.89.
4x800 meter relay – 5. Sidney (Harley Spurlock, Dalyce Erickson, Jozie Hendrickson, Eve Brumbaugh) 12:06.70.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 6. Sidney (Mia Foster, Aunika Hayes, Jozie Hendrickson, Lily Peters) 1:28.00.
800 meter medley relay – Sidney (Karlee Graham, Alyssa O’Barsky, Fallon Sheldon, Mia Foster) 2:11.80.
Full Sidney Boys Results (Top 8 places note)
Team scoring – 11. Sidney 33.
100 meter dash – 7. Jeramiah Ballan 12.89. Elliott Aultman 13.82.
1600 meter run – Gabe Johnson 5:52.79.
400 meter hurdles – 3. Matthew Benedict 58.34 STATE QUALIFIER.
Long jump – 8. Ethan Peters 18-8.5.
High jump – 2. Matthew Benedict 5-10 STATE QUALIFIER.
Shot put – Nik Peters 35-11.75. Cole Stenzel 34-7.25.
Discus – Nik Peters 101-5.75. Cole Stenzel 90-7.
4x100 meter relay – 7. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Brydon Huntley, Jeramiah Ballan, Ethan Peters) 48.59.
4x200 meter relay – Sidney (Taylor McFail, Micah Aldana, Carter Hunt, Chace Wallace) 1:46.91.
4x400 meter relay – 6. Sidney (Carter Hunt, Cole Jorgenson, Matthew Benedict, Connor Moheng) 3:51.23.
800 meter medley relay – 8. Sidney (Jeremiah Ballan, Brydon Huntley, Connor Moheng, Carter Hunt) 1:47.45.