Sidney's Benedict wins high jump title at Missouri Valley

The Sidney Cowboys and Essex Trojans track and field teams traveled to Missouri Valley to compete in the Big Red Relays Friday, April 9.
Sidney finished 10th with 32 points while Essex scored a single point to take 13th.
Treynor won the meet with 155.5 points, 23 better than runner-up Underwood.
Matthew Benedict gave Sidney its lone win, taking the high jump by six inches with a winning leap of 6 feet.
Benedict also placed third in the 400 hurdles in a time of 1 minute, 1.08 seconds.
Sidney had two other third-place finishes. Conner Moheng took third in the 400 in 55.46 and Cole Jorgenson ended third in the 3200 meter run in a time of 11:29.
Jorgenson also finished sixth in the 1600 and the Cowboys placed eighth in the 4x100 relay with a team of Ethan Peters, Cole Stenzel, Jeremiah Ballen and Moheng.
Tony Racine placed eighth in the 1600 to give Essex its lone point. Racine finished the race in 5:43.
Essex was about 3.5 seconds away from placing in the 1600 medley relay, its top relay of the meet. A team of Skylar Hall, Johnny Resh, Dylan Barrett and Racine ran that race.
The Trojans and Cowboys travel to Shenandoah Monday to compete in the Mustang Relays.
Full Essex and Sidney results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 10. Sidney 32. 13. Essex 1
100 meter dash – Jeremiah Ballen, Sidney 12.76. Philip Franks, Essex 13.45. Conner Behrends, Sidney 13.73.
200 meter dash – Johnny Resh, Essex 25.59. Jeremiah Ballen, Sidney 26.83. Micah Aldana, Sidney 28.25. Johnathan Staley, Essex 32.27.
400 meter dash – 3. Conner Moheng, Sidney 55.46.
1600 meter run – 6. Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 5:24.14. 8. Tony Racine, Essex 5:43.93. Gabe Johnson, Sidney 5:53.95.
3200 meter run – 3. Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 11:29.17.
400 meter hurdles – 3. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 1:01.08.
High jump – 1. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 6-0.
Long jump – Conner Moheng, Sidney 16-9.
Shot put – Kooper Nelson, Essex 32-7.5. Nik Peters, Sidney 32-3. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 30-11.
Discus – Cole Stenzel, Sidney 99-11. Nik Peters, Sidney 89-9. Johnathan Staley, Essex 76-6. Kooper Nelson, Essex 75-8.
4x100 meter relay – 8. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Cole Stenzel, Jeremiah Ballen, Conner Moheng) 49.25.
4x200 meter relay – Essex (Johnny Resh, Tony Racine, Dylan Barrett, Philip Franks) 1:49.81. Sidney (Conner Behrends, Jeryn Parmer, Carter Hunt, Ethan Peters) 1:51.55.
4x400 meter relay – Sidney (Conner Moheng, Matthew Benedict, Cole Jorgenson, Jeremiah Ballen) 4:08.13.
800 meter medley relay – Essex (Tony Racine, Philip Franks, Dylan Barrett, Johnny Resh) 1:50.44. Sidney (Chace Wallace, Elliot Aultman, Jeryn Parmer, Kurt Speed) 1:57.48.
1600 meter medley relay – Essex (Skylar Hall, Johnny Resh, Dylan Barrett, Tony Racine) 4:21.80. Sidney (Elliot Aultman, Chace Wallace, Kurt Speed, Gabe Johnson) 4:42.96.