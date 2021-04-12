Sidney's Benedict wins high jump title at Missouri Valley

The Sidney Cowboys and Essex Trojans track and field teams traveled to Missouri Valley to compete in the Big Red Relays Friday, April 9.

Sidney finished 10th with 32 points while Essex scored a single point to take 13th.

Treynor won the meet with 155.5 points, 23 better than runner-up Underwood.

Matthew Benedict gave Sidney its lone win, taking the high jump by six inches with a winning leap of 6 feet.

Benedict also placed third in the 400 hurdles in a time of 1 minute, 1.08 seconds.

Sidney had two other third-place finishes. Conner Moheng took third in the 400 in 55.46 and Cole Jorgenson ended third in the 3200 meter run in a time of 11:29.

Jorgenson also finished sixth in the 1600 and the Cowboys placed eighth in the 4x100 relay with a team of Ethan Peters, Cole Stenzel, Jeremiah Ballen and Moheng.

Tony Racine placed eighth in the 1600 to give Essex its lone point. Racine finished the race in 5:43.

Essex was about 3.5 seconds away from placing in the 1600 medley relay, its top relay of the meet. A team of Skylar Hall, Johnny Resh, Dylan Barrett and Racine ran that race.