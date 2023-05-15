The Sidney girls track and field team qualified three events for state at the Class 1A State Qualifying Track and Field Meet Thursday, May 11, at Southwest Valley High School in Corning.

Lilly Peters won the discus and Paycee Holmes the long jump to earn automatic spots at the State Track and Field Championships, which take place Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Additionally, Eve Brumbaugh’s third-place finish in the 400-meter dash was a strong enough time to earn an at-large place at the state meet. The next 14 best marks in the state in each event also advance.

Peters threw the discus 112 feet, 6 inches, and will compete in the event Friday morning at state. Holmes and Brumbaugh will compete Thursday. Holmes’ best leap in the long jump was 16-4.25, while Brumbaugh’s third-place mark in the 400 came in a time of 1 minute, 3.08 seconds.

The Cowgirls finished eighth in the state qualifying field with 39 points. The Sidney boys were 10th with 32 points.

The Sidney girls had a pair of relays earn state qualifying meet medals. The 4x200 team of Lilly Kingsolver, Alyssa Melvin, Holmes and Addy Haning placed fourth in 2:00.63 and the 800-meter sprint medley team of Kingsolver, Macey Graham, Brumbaugh and Haning ended in fifth at 2:05.63.

Melvin added a fifth-place finish in the long jump for the Cowgirls at 14-3.75.

Will Bryant had the best finish for the Cowboys, placing second in the 400-meter dash in 54.30.

Nik Peters finished fifth in the discus at 111-3. Also for Sidney, Andreas Buttry was seventh in the 1,600 in 5:36.12, Michael Hensley seventh in the 100 in 12.61 and Philip Gardner eighth in the 200 in 26.41.

The Cowboys also placed in four relays. The 4x100 team of Ethan Peters, Braedon Godfread, Hensley and Bryant finished fourth in 47.32. The 4x200 team of Peters, Godfread, Tate Mount and Hensley were fifth in 1:41.62. The 4x400 and 1,600-meter distance medley teams both took sixth. Payne, Hensley, Mount and Bryant finished the 4x400 in 4:01.72 and Aiden Stenzel, Payne, Flynt Bell and Buttry completed the medley in 4:10.83.

Full Sidney results (Top 8 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 8. Sidney 39.

100-meter dash: Lilly Kingsolver 14.40; Macey Graham 15.10.

200-meter dash: Macey Graham 31.99.

400-meter dash: 3. Eve Brumbaugh 1:03.08 (State Qualifier).

Discus: 1. Lilly Peters 112-6 (State Qualifier).

Shot put: Kaelyn Surrell 25-8; Lilly Peters No distance.

Long jump: 1. Paycee Holmes 16-4.25 (State Qualifier); 5. Alyssa Melvin 14-3.75.

4x100 meter relay: Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Eve Brumbaugh) 56.70.

4x200 meter relay: 4. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Alyssa Melvin, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning) 2:00.63.

800-meter medley relay: 5. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Macey Graham, Eve Brumbaugh, Addy Haning) 2:05.63.

Boys

Team scoring: 10. Sidney 32.

100-meter dash: 7. Michael Hensley 12.61; Chace Wallace 14.23.

200-meter dash: 8. Philip Gardner 26.41; Austin Lang 28.96.

400-meter dash: 2. Will Bryant 54.30; Mavryc Morgan 1:13.36.

1,600-meter run: 7. Andreas Buttry 5:36.12.

Discus: 5. Nik Peters 111-3; Mason Dovel 101-1.

Shot put: Nik Peters 32-5; Mason Dovel 31-6.

High jump: Aiden Stenzel No height.

4x100 meter relay: 4. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Braedon Godfread, Michael Hensley, Will Bryant) 47.32.

4x200 meter relay: 5. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Braedon Godfread, Tate Mount, Michael Hensley) 1:41.62.

4x400 meter relay: 6. Sidney (Kolt Payne, Michael Hensley, Tate Mount, Will Bryant) 4:01.72

800-meter medley relay: Sidney (Phillip Bryant, Isaac Hutt, Andreas Buttry, Flynt Bell) 1:51.20.

1,600-meter medley relay: 6. Sidney (Aiden Stenzel, Kolt Payne, Flynt Bell, Andreas Buttry) 4:10.83.