Sidney's Dowling 22nd at state golf

Sidney junior Avery Dowling shot a 190 for 36 holes at the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Thursday, May 26, and Friday, May 27.

Dowling was one of five athletes who tied for 22nd place overall in the field of 74 at the American Legion Golf Club in Marshalltown.

In her second straight state appearance, Dowling opened her tournament with a 91, which had her in a tie for 16th place.

She was unable to match that score on the second day, firing a 99. She was 11 strokes out of the top 10, which would have secured her a state medal.

Lynnville-Sully’s Greenlee Smock shot a 154 to win the state championship by nine strokes. Bishop Garrigan won the team championship.