 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sidney's Dowling 22nd at state golf

  • 0
Avery Dowling and Coach Shanno

Sidney junior Avery Dowling (left) and head coach Janice Shanno pose for a picture together after Dowling finished her second round at the Class 1A state golf tournament Friday, May 27, in Marshalltown.

 Photo courtesy Janice Shanno

Sidney junior Avery Dowling shot a 190 for 36 holes at the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Thursday, May 26, and Friday, May 27.

Dowling was one of five athletes who tied for 22nd place overall in the field of 74 at the American Legion Golf Club in Marshalltown.

In her second straight state appearance, Dowling opened her tournament with a 91, which had her in a tie for 16th place.

She was unable to match that score on the second day, firing a 99. She was 11 strokes out of the top 10, which would have secured her a state medal.

Lynnville-Sully’s Greenlee Smock shot a 154 to win the state championship by nine strokes. Bishop Garrigan won the team championship.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tigers blast past Sidney baseball

Tigers blast past Sidney baseball

Red Oak’s bats collected eight hits, seven walks and reached base on nine Sidney errors in a 15-2 Tiger baseball victory Monday, May 23, in Red Oak.

Watch Now: Related Video

How Will Injuries Affect The NBA Finals?

Recommended for you