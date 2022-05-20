Sidney's Dowling headed back to state golf

Sidney junior Avery Dowling had a back nine to remember and won the Class 1A regional final by nine strokes Wednesday, May 11, at Crestwood Hills in Anita.

After a 44 on the front nine, Dowling shot a one under par 35 on the back nine, which included three birdies.

Dowling next competes at the Class 1A state golf tournament May 26-27 in Marshalltown, her second-straight appearance at state golf.

While Dowling advanced to the state field, her teammates didn’t join her after the Cowgirls shot 385, just two strokes behind runner-up St. Albert. Akron-Westfield’s 378 won the regional title.

Eve Brumbaugh was the only other Cowgirl to break 100, shooting a 98. Ellie Ward shot a 103 and Faith Brumbaugh a 105 to complete Sidney’s team score.

Sycily Baker-Hall added a 110 and Matty Christiansen a 118 for the Cowgirls.