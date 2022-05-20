 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sidney's Dowling headed back to state golf

  • 0
Avery Dowling, Sidney

Sidney junior Avery Dowling shows off her state tournament ticket after winning the Class 1A regional golf final Wednesday, May 18, at Crestwood Hills in Anita.

 Photo courtesy Janice Shanno

Sidney junior Avery Dowling had a back nine to remember and won the Class 1A regional final by nine strokes Wednesday, May 11, at Crestwood Hills in Anita.

After a 44 on the front nine, Dowling shot a one under par 35 on the back nine, which included three birdies.

Dowling next competes at the Class 1A state golf tournament May 26-27 in Marshalltown, her second-straight appearance at state golf.

While Dowling advanced to the state field, her teammates didn’t join her after the Cowgirls shot 385, just two strokes behind runner-up St. Albert. Akron-Westfield’s 378 won the regional title.

Eve Brumbaugh was the only other Cowgirl to break 100, shooting a 98. Ellie Ward shot a 103 and Faith Brumbaugh a 105 to complete Sidney’s team score.

Sycily Baker-Hall added a 110 and Matty Christiansen a 118 for the Cowgirls.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive